Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

After Thursday's complete victory, Prescott took a more measured approach about the potential addition.

"He talked to him today?" the QB asked when told of Jones' Thursday chat with OBJ. "He's not stopping, which is good. I'm sure Jerry did a great job.

Prescott continued: "Yeah, I'm going to enjoy this bye week and maybe send a message (to Beckham) or so. But I'm confident in the guys we have as I've told y'all. It would help obviously having a guy like that, but we've got some great players in that locker room, some guys that are hungry, some guys that want to make plays. Michael Gallup getting his feet back underneath him. Noah Brown, who's constantly reminding me his matchups, what he's got on the other side. I'm confident in the guys that we have in this locker room.

"Odell could definitely help us, but for me, it's about focusing on what I can control. I've let it be known that he can help, but I'm not gonna sit here and continue my time. I'm focusing on what we have in this locker room and making sure I can control what I can control and we continue to get better."

Elliott was less reserved in his pitch.

"Hey, OBJ, man: We want you in Dallas. You know, all the stars shine brighter in Dallas," the running back told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "So I mean, look, we've got to do what we've got to do to get him. Hey, we need OBJ."