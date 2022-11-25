Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

For the third time in 12 days, the Dallas Cowboys offense hit on all cylinders with the nation watching, this time spearheading a second-half comeback over the division-rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
Dallas' eight-point win didn't feel that close, as Dak Prescott led three consecutive scoring drives and the Cowboys didn't punt once in the final two frames.
Contributions came from everywhere. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott nearly split 34 carries (18 for 60 yards and 16 for 92, respectively), the former hammering New York inside with the latter cruising on the outside. CeeDee Lamb led all receivers with six grabs and 106 yards, each one more acrobatic than the next. Michael Gallup had a season-high five catches for 63 yards as he continues to return from last year's season-ending knee injury. Even the tight ends got involved, with Jake Ferguson leaping over would-be tacklers en route to 57 receiving yards, Dalton Schultz catching two TD passes and Peyton Hendershot sealing the victory on a jet sweep and ushering every Cowboys TE into the nearby Salvation Army kettle for a memorable "Whac-A-Mole" celebration.
And yet, all that anyone in Dallas will be focused on after Thursday's win, the Cowboys' eighth in 11 tries, is the playmaker who wasn't on the field against New York, the one who's still a free agent and likely coming for a visit next week: Odell Beckham.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed to reporters following the victory that he spoke with Beckham on Thursday and intended for the WR to visit, but there was no "timeframe" for a meeting.
Asked whether Beckham, who's remained on the market as he recovers from his ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI, was healthy enough to play, Jones said, "We'll see. We'll have to see. I haven't gotten the benefit of his rehab work and where he is."
Thursday afternoon's clash between the NFC East rivals was billed as the Beckham Bowl, as the receiver is set to visit both clubs after the holiday amid his search for a team to join for a playoff run and maybe longer. Players from both clubs have spent the last few weeks essentially recruiting the star pass catcher, from Dak Prescott to Sterling Shepard.
After Thursday's complete victory, Prescott took a more measured approach about the potential addition.
"He talked to him today?" the QB asked when told of Jones' Thursday chat with OBJ. "He's not stopping, which is good. I'm sure Jerry did a great job.
Prescott continued: "Yeah, I'm going to enjoy this bye week and maybe send a message (to Beckham) or so. But I'm confident in the guys we have as I've told y'all. It would help obviously having a guy like that, but we've got some great players in that locker room, some guys that are hungry, some guys that want to make plays. Michael Gallup getting his feet back underneath him. Noah Brown, who's constantly reminding me his matchups, what he's got on the other side. I'm confident in the guys that we have in this locker room.
"Odell could definitely help us, but for me, it's about focusing on what I can control. I've let it be known that he can help, but I'm not gonna sit here and continue my time. I'm focusing on what we have in this locker room and making sure I can control what I can control and we continue to get better."
Elliott was less reserved in his pitch.
"Hey, OBJ, man: We want you in Dallas. You know, all the stars shine brighter in Dallas," the running back told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "So I mean, look, we've got to do what we've got to do to get him. Hey, we need OBJ."
Dallas has 10 days until its Week 13 game in prime time against the Indianapolis Colts. Will OBJ be on the Cowboys' roster by then? The answer will be written in The Star.