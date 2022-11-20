Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. plans to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving

The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week's Thanksgiving holiday, per sources.

These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a decision on where to sign.

Beckham, 30, did visit the Giants' facility last month to check on former teammate Sterling Shepard after Shepard's ACL tear, but did not meet with the team's brass. This time, it's planned, and an improbable reunion with the team that selected him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft is a possibility.

OBJ is in the late stages of recovery from knee reconstruction after re-tearing his left ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory. He's said to be in great shape and ready to give a team a boost down the stretch, as he did for Los Angeles last year after his release from the Browns. And by the time he makes his visits, Beckham should be able to pass a physical.

The Cowboys have been very open about their pursuit of Beckham -- especially owner Jerry Jones, who kicked things into overdrive when he said in a radio interview two weeks ago, "We have all the appreciation in the world for Odell. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good." Sources say the interest is mutual with Beckham, who likely will visit The Star next Monday or Tuesday.

The Giants have also been lurking as a possibility for Beckham, who became an instant sensation in New York and signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension in August 2018. Less than seven months later, the Giants traded Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon to Cleveland for guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers and first- and third-round picks in the 2019 draft. Returning to New York would allow Beckham to write a new ending to his story in the Big Apple. The date of his visit there is not yet clear.