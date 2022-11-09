Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' message to Odell Beckham: 'Help us get to' Super Bowl

Published: Nov 09, 2022 at 06:50 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Odell Beckham has long been primed for a return to the Los Angeles Rams, but a new contender has emerged from the pack: the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday Beckham is firmly on Dallas' radar, and the Cowboys are expected to be in the mix when Beckham is fully cleared and ready to choose his team for the 2022 season. Unsurprisingly, Jerry Jones followed with fresh fuel for the hype train Tuesday, telling a Dallas radio show "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good."

Jones' current players heard his words and have rallied behind him, expressing support for the addition of Beckham Wednesday.

"S---, we can use him," linebacker Micah Parsons said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. "I think he's a great player. He'll expand this offense. He's a guy you want on the team beside all the other critics stuff that people make up and s--- about him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do."

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who watched Beckham shred his Cowboys to the tune of 154 total yards and three touchdowns back in 2020, kept his response simple.

"We want him," Elliott said. "We want OBJ"

Beckham has already played this role once, joining the Rams in 2021 after being unceremoniously released by the Browns during the regular season. Beckham flourished in Los Angeles, replacing the injured Robert Woods in the Rams' offense and playing a vital role, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He was just as important to Los Angeles' run to a Super Bowl LVI triumph, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns -- including the first score in the Super Bowl -- before another ACL injury suffered in the first half of the game ended his season.

The timing of the injury, which occurred in early February, meant Beckham would miss at least the first half of the 2022 season. That didn't prevent teams from keeping an eye on him, though, and now that Beckham is nearing his return, the rumor mill regarding his destination only heats up more with each day.

Dallas worked the phones ahead of the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline in an attempt to add a pass-catcher for Dak Prescott, but none of the discussed deals made enough sense to execute. The Cowboys could end up looking even wiser if holding out for Beckham ends up proving successful.

"If the guy on the market is talking about he wants to play and he wants to win games, then s---, me too," Parsons said of Beckham. "I want to win it just as bad as you do. If you want to win games, come win games over here. Help us get to that bowl that you want. I want it."

At 6-2, Dallas is nipping at the heels of the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFC East crown. Despite trailing in their division, the Cowboys are among the top NFC teams and haven't shown any signs of slowing.

Beckham could be just the boost the Cowboys need to catch the Eagles.

