Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is firmly on the Cowboys' radar 

The Cowboys were active at the trade deadline, making calls with hopes of landing a speedy receiver. In the end, no deal made sense and they stood pat.

There is one more receiver out there for them.

Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys' radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he's ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear. Dallas (6-2) has plenty of weapons, but its pursuit of a receiver who can run shows the team is in the market for more offensive help.

The possibility of signing Beckham is one factor in the Cowboys not reaching for a deal that didn't fit.

While the original hope for Beckham was to sign in mid-November, sources now say the plan for Beckham is to be in full health and signed by early December. Several teams have been open about potential interest in Beckham, including the Bills, Giants and Rams, sources say. The Packers and Chiefs may have interest, as well. Now, you can add the Cowboys to the mix.

Dallas made a run at Texans WR Brandin Cooks earlier in the week, sources say, though his fully guaranteed $18 million salary for 2023 made any deal nearly impossible. But Dallas was interested in adding him to its stable of receivers that includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, among others.

The Cowboys also made an offer on Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, but the two sides could not agree on a price, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

While Dallas has not had any contract talks with Beckham's agent Zeke Sandhu, the team has continued to check in on his health and how his recovery from the knee injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI has been. Beckham is in the final stages of his rehab, and should be ready to help a team down the stretch and potentially in the playoffs.

Beckham's hope, sources say, is for a multi-year deal and a home to end his career following a few years of searching and now waiting.