Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

With the trade deadline passed, all eyes turn to the Odell Beckham sweepstakes.

The star receiver, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, is the biggest fish in the free-agent pool and likely the final splash that a postseason hopeful could add this season. He's believed close to medically ready to return, which means chatter about where Odell will sign should ratchet up.

The Dallas Cowboys, who attempted to make a trade for veteran receiver Brandin Cooks at the trade deadline but came up empty, are one of several teams in the hunt to land Beckham, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

During his weekly Tuesday appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the possibility of signing Beckham.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good."

Adding a player of Beckham's caliber would boost the Cowboys' receiver room, which is currently led by CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown. Dallas does not have a receiver in the top 15 in yards or touchdown catches in 2022.

Jones added he'd have no reservations about OBJ getting up to speed quickly if signed.

"We should be aware that he's coming off this injury, but he showed he can do it, and do it well last year," Jones said. "So that would go in the mix real good. His past dealing with adversity of injury rehab, I think that tells you a lot. ...