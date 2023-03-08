2023 NFL free agency: Odell Beckham Jr. among 10 boom-or-bust players on the market

Boom: OBJ makes a full recovery from his second ACL injury and provides a dynamic element to an offense in need -- much like he did for the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl run, registering 48 catches for 593 yards and seven TDs in 12 games, including the playoffs. Even in his 30s, Beckham still possesses the skill set and talent to win against a majority of defenders, helping an offense get over the hump in 2023.





Bust: A boom-or-bust free agent last year, Beckham's had two ACL surgeries since 2020 and hasn't played a snap since Super Bowl LVI. Despite visiting several teams late in 2022, OBJ wasn't ready to play in the regular season, ultimately preventing him from signing. In the bust scenario, he's unable to return to being the explosive receiver he was early in his career and during the Rams' title run.