Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton

When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different.

Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.

When the Cowboys signed Hilton, a member of the organization actually asked Hilton, "How would you feel if we signed Beckham, too," according to a source with knowledge of the team's actions. Hilton's response was along the lines of, "That's great. I'm here to win a Super Bowl." Hilton would have been totally fine with it.

The Cowboys might have been Beckham's landing spot (as compared to his other suitors: the Giants and Bills), but the timing hasn't worked out and neither have the contractual discussions.

Beckham wants guaranteed money this year and next year, but he's still at least four weeks away from being able to play football and possibly as much as six weeks away.

The rehab for his second ACL tear is going well, with a full recovery expected, but it just appears he won't be ready in time to play in the regular season. That has dramatically stalled things.

Yet Jones has continued to have conversations with Beckham, taking charge of the entire recruitment. At various times, he has appeared optimistic and hopeful that it would happen.

Jones told USA TODAY on Thursday, "Odell's going to join us. ... There's a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future." He later reiterated on the radio that there was a good chance.