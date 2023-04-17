Around the NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford feeling 'refreshed' entering 2023 voluntary offseason workouts

Published: Apr 17, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spent last offseason battling elbow issues before an injury-marred campaign held him to just nine games.

With the Rams beginning voluntary offseason workouts Monday, Stafford said he's "refreshed" and will be a full-go for the offseason program.

"I'm not 25, but I definitely feel good," Stafford joked.

Stafford dealt with concussion systems and a spinal cord contusion before ultimately being placed on injured reserve for the final seven weeks of the 2022 campaign.

He noted that the inability to participate much in offseason workouts due to the elbow issues last year was "frustrating" and partially led to the season's struggles.

"I wasn't able to do what I wanted to do," he said Monday. "We handed the ball off on every play or whatever. I didn't throw all offseason. That's kind of frustrating for a guy that likes to do that. So, it's kind of nice that I'll be able to go out there and have a much more normal offseason experience and be able to be out there and do what I love to do."

Stafford once again dismissed offseason rumors that he had considered retiring, saying he was "ready to play" as soon as he was medically cleared. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback added that he's been throwing with teammates already.

"(I'm) not probably a human JUGS machine like I used to be, but can still get it out there and throw it around a bunch," he quipped. "So, it'll be a process as it always is to try and stay as healthy as you possibly can at all times. But I definitely feel like I can go out there and compete and do everything I want to do, which is fun and exciting for me."

Following a disappointing 5-12 in 2022, the Rams look to bounce back in 2023 after an offseason of change. That starts with keeping the star quarterback healthy.

