Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford will be 'ready to roll' in 2023 offseason

By the time Stafford was placed on IR, the Rams didn't have much reason to believe they'd reach the postseason. With the franchise quarterback sidelined, Los Angeles turned to an assortment of replacements -- John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, and waiver claim Baker Mayfield -- to try to remain competitive. It didn't amount to much in the end, with the Rams finishing the season in third place in the NFC West at 5-12.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff wrote a letter to season-ticket holders last week explaining the team's slight change in approach entering 2023, including an offseason in which Los Angeles traded away and released notable players instead of leveraging assets to bring them to Southern California.

In that letter, Demoff stated the Rams still intend to compete for a division title, even if expectations aren't as high as they were in previous years. Tuesday's news from McVay provides the Rams with a boost in confidence, as they'll have their most important player available instead of relying on backups to give them a chance to win.