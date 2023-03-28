Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford will be 'ready to roll' in 2023 offseason

Last week, the Rams signaled to their fans the team might look a little different in 2023. This week, their coach delivered some positive news.
Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday quarterback Matthew Stafford will be able to fully participate in the 2023 offseason.
"There will be no limitations," McVay said of Stafford at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "He'll be ready to roll."
Stafford's 2022 season began with the hopes of defending Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI title, but the Rams had those hopes dashed rather quickly as injuries mounted. Stafford notably began the campaign with a shoulder issue, and a spinal cord contusion landed him on injured reserve in early December, ending his season prematurely.
By the time Stafford was placed on IR, the Rams didn't have much reason to believe they'd reach the postseason. With the franchise quarterback sidelined, Los Angeles turned to an assortment of replacements -- John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, and waiver claim Baker Mayfield -- to try to remain competitive. It didn't amount to much in the end, with the Rams finishing the season in third place in the NFC West at 5-12.
Rams COO Kevin Demoff wrote a letter to season-ticket holders last week explaining the team's slight change in approach entering 2023, including an offseason in which Los Angeles traded away and released notable players instead of leveraging assets to bring them to Southern California.
In that letter, Demoff stated the Rams still intend to compete for a division title, even if expectations aren't as high as they were in previous years. Tuesday's news from McVay provides the Rams with a boost in confidence, as they'll have their most important player available instead of relying on backups to give them a chance to win.
McVay noted Stafford is eager to get back to the field, feeling a "renewed sense of urgency" that spreads beyond the quarterbacks room. Los Angeles will hope that sense becomes contagious as they embark on a campaign in which they won't be a favorite for the first time in a while.