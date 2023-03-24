Rams QB Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly join Angel City FC investor group

Matthew, his wife Kelly and their four daughters are joining the Angel City FC investor group, the club announced Friday in a press release.
"We fell in love with attending an Angel City game last season and wanted our daughters to experience something so important and powerful first-hand," Matthew and Kelly Stafford said in a press release. "We have such great respect for the athletes on the field who are playing at the highest level and feel lucky to be able to support such an amazing team in a city that we love so much."
The Angel City FC is part of the National Women's Soccer League. ACFC was an expansion team in 2022 and will be kicking off its second season on Sunday.
"We are thrilled to have Matthew, Kelly, and their four daughters join the Angel City investor group," ACFC co-founder and president Julie Uhrman said. "It makes a huge statement that an LA sports icon and Super Bowl champion Rams quarterback and his family believe in what we are building at Angel City. Kelly is a huge champion of women and, from the moment they attended our Mother's Day match last year, they have been such great supporters of the club. I'm beyond excited to officially have them join our family."
Stafford is coming off his second season with the Rams after being traded from the Detroit Lions in the 2021 offseason.
Stafford and his family join several athlete families who have invested in the club. Former NFL player Ryan Kalil, WNBA player Candace Parker and Serena Williams to name a few on the list.