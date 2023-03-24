Rams QB Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly join Angel City FC investor group

The Angel City FC is part of the National Women's Soccer League. ACFC was an expansion team in 2022 and will be kicking off its second season on Sunday.

"We are thrilled to have Matthew, Kelly, and their four daughters join the Angel City investor group," ACFC co-founder and president Julie Uhrman said. "It makes a huge statement that an LA sports icon and Super Bowl champion Rams quarterback and his family believe in what we are building at Angel City. Kelly is a huge champion of women and, from the moment they attended our Mother's Day match last year, they have been such great supporters of the club. I'm beyond excited to officially have them join our family."