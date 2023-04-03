Rams HC Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford's 'got a good look in his eye,' motivated to respond to 2022

Coach Sean McVay recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio that not only will Stafford return, he expects the QB to bounce back from last season's struggles. The coach noted that Stafford is already throwing after not being able to most of last offseason due to an elbow tendon issue.

"I think just the competitor that he is," McVay said of Stafford. "He loves the game. He loves to be able to go play. He loves to go compete. I think when you look at some of the things that he had to navigate through last year, he's motivated to come back and respond and lead. That's what he's done for such a long period of time. He certainly elevates everybody that he's around. I think this is the first offseason in a long time that he's actually feeling good. He's been able to throw. He's been able to kind of start his rhythm and routine a little bit earlier than previous years. He's got a good look in his eye, and I'm glad he's leading the way for us."

After years of playing banged-up in Detroit, Stafford showed the type of quarterback he could be when appropriately surrounded, aiding the Rams' Lombardi run and making some ridiculous throws along the way. He might be loose with the ball too often, but his arm can help open McVay's scheme.