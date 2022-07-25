Around the NFL

Matthew Stafford back throwing as Rams open training camp: 'Definitely knocking some rust off'

Published: Jul 25, 2022 at 07:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw during offseason work this spring as he dealt with an elbow issue. But he was back on the field Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams kicked off training camp work.

"It feels good to get out there," Stafford said, via the team's official transcript. "Definitely knocking some rust off and feeling it again. It's good to get out there and stress it a little bit and see how it reacts."

Stafford's elbow required an anti-inflammatory shot at one point this offseason, and the Rams rested him this offseason. He said Sunday the team would continue to monitor the situation as far as his workload goes.

"It's an interesting thing trying to have a little bit of governor on there, and at the same time, just trying to be as smart as I can," he said. "It's a process. Just going to have to sit there and work through it, trust it. We'll figure it out as we go."

Stafford noted the plan would "be fluid" in how much work he gets during camp. And coach Sean McVay said Stafford would be on a pitch count but didn't reach that mark in Sunday's first session.

"There's an element of, with all our players like that, part of it is just based on, we might have been going with the second and the third group right there," McVay said when asked if there was a number of throws he'd like Stafford to get each day. "So he was a full participant today. Like him having as much experience as he does, we will continue to build him up. We're aware of what that pitch count is, but it didn't restrict him from being able to do anything today."

Any issues with a quarterback's throwing arm are always notable, but the Rams don't sound concerned at this stage. The hope is that the rest this offseason will have their signal-caller fresh for the start of camp and able to handle the full workload as we ramp up to the regular season.

Related Content

news

Zac Taylor: Bengals 'know we're not going to surprise anybody' in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised the football world throughout their run to Super Bowl LVI. Head coach Zac Taylor recently said that the team knows they're "not going to surprise anybody" this season.

news

Rams decide to keep CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) off PUP list to begin training camp

Although the Los Angeles Rams initially expected that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) would be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, head coach Sean McVay announced he was cleared in a limited fashion.

news

Cardinals unveil alternate black helmet to be worn in three games during 2022 season

Arizona unveiled its alternate helmet for the 2022 season on Sunday, describing it on the team's social media as a "galactic black, firescotch shell." The club will wear its alternate helmet for one preseason game and two regular-season contests.

news

Bills safety Jordan Poyer avoiding holdout amid contract dispute: 'I want to be here'

Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer expressed his desire to play in Buffalo by showing up to training camp amid a contract dispute.

news

Texans rookie WR John Metchie diagnosed with leukemia, unlikely to play in 2022 season

John Metchie III is unlikely to play his rookie season after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia, the Texans wide receiver announced Sunday.

news

Bears unveil alternate orange helmet for 2022 season

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday the unveiling of a new alternate orange helmet that will be worn twice during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, July 24

Bills CB Tre'Davious White is among several Bills players on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, coach Sean McDermott announced Sunday.

news

Adrian Peterson-Le'Veon Bell boxing match postponed due to main event falling through

The Social Gloves 2 card featuring Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson's exhibition boxing match has been postponed due to the main event falling through, the promoter announced.

news

Rams' McVay calls for fresh start after receiving Super Bowl rings: 'Let's turn the page'

Rams coach Sean McVay elaborates on what it will take to repeat as championships after receiving his Super Bowl LVI championship ring.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, July 23

Rams LB Travin Howard is scheduled to have surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW