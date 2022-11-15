Around the NFL

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve

Published: Nov 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next month.

Coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Kupp will undergo surgery on his injured ankle Wednesday and will be placed on injured reserve.

McVay added that Kupp would have tightrope surgery on the ankle. The coach wouldn't declare the reigning triple-crown winner out for the season but being placed on IR knocks Kupp out for at least four weeks.

"It's significant," McVay told reporters Tuesday. "But what we got to be able to do is say, alright let's put our heads together, lets figure out who we're playing with, you know, what do those guys do well?

"How do we make sure that the plan is in alignment with that and continue to try to just really pour into these guys and develop them and help them play to the best of their ability with an enjoyment and you know, seeing if you can put them in positions to enjoy the odds to be able to make some plays and go compete as well as they possibly can."

The reality of the 3-6 Rams situation could mean Kupp is put on ice for the rest of the season. The tightrope surgery, meant to stabilize the ankle, usually comes with a 4-6 week recovery. By that point, the reigning Super Bowl champ's season might be kaput.

With Kupp out at least the next four games -- against the Saints, Chiefs, Seahawks, and Raiders -- the Rams' passing attack loses its only consistent weapon. Kupp leads L.A. with 812 yards on 75 catches and six touchdowns. Tyler Higbee is the next closest on the Rams, with 44 grabs for 385 yards.

Kupp's absence will thrust Allen Robinson, who has struggled in L.A., into a prominent role. The veteran has 29 catches for 292 yards and two TDs this season. Van Jefferson, who has played in just three games due to injury, and Ben Skowronek will also see increased targets.

"That's really where we're at with this," said McVay. "Obviously you never, ever replace a player like Cooper Kupp, but we've got to figure out the best way to extenuate the skillset of the guys that will be playing. It's a lot of guys that we'll be continuing to learn about because until you play these types of games, you don't really know. That's part of what is enjoyable about the challenge and the journey ad trying to be able to pour into these guys a good as we possibly can as coaches and see if we can get them to play to the best of their abilities."

Losing Kupp is the latest blow to a Rams offense that has been woeful much of the season, scoring 20 points or fewer in six of its past seven games and earning more than 24 points just once all season.

Kupp's injury isn't the only bad news for L.A. The offensive line continues to be riddled by injury. McVay announced offensive lineman Alaric Jackson is out for the season while dealing with blood clots, and guard Chandler Brewer is going on IR with an MCL sprain.

McVay also noted that quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in concussion protocol after missing Sunday's game. The coach added they should have more clarity on the QBs situation later today.

Related Content

news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

news

Tom Brady: Buccaneers 'in a better place' with back-to-back wins before bye week

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning two games in a row before their bye week, QB Tom Brady assess the team's 2022 season so far as they enter the final stretch holding first place in the NFC South.

news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith plans to stick with Marcus Mariota at quarterback

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday he plans to stick with Marcus Mariota under center instead of going with rookie Desmond Ridder with Atlanta still in the division hunt.

news

WR Terry McLaurin burns Eagles as Commanders capture big upset win

On a night the Washington Commanders' offense rattled off a whopping 81 plays, keeping the Philadelphia defense on the field for 40:24 of a 60-minute contest, the game plan seemed predictable: Either a handoff or find Terry McLaurin wide open.

news

Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'

On a night the Eagles fumbled away the turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back with enough time for a game-winning score. Instead, Brandon Graham committed a roughing penalty.

news

Nick Sirianni on Eagles' first loss of season: 'You create your own luck and we played like crap'

After winning their first eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles committed uncharacteristic errors on the way to becoming the final team to record a loss during the 2022 season, allow the 1972 Miami Dolphins to celebrate once again.

news

Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?

With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Eagles on Monday night

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season to conclude Week 10.

news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed former Los Angeles Chargers first-round defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE