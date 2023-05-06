Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum says 'no hard feelings' with QB Kyler Murray: 'There is no big deal'

Beachum similarly downplayed some other strife that's lingered this offseason for the Cardinals. Trade talk has swirled concerning Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker . Two of the best at their positions in the league, Baker and Hopkins' potential exits from Arizona has been a hot topic, but Beachum's hardly fired up about it. It's the springtime, after all, and he's not fretting until it's a bit closer to the fall.

"The thing is, I don't care about any of those things until we step into the field in September," he said. "So, everything that happens in the offseason is the offseason. That's what it is. Everybody has an opportunity to go their way, go do what they want to do. And when we report to training camp in late July, that's when the people that are gonna be there in late July really commit to wanting to be together with one another. Then when we got onto the field in early September, that's when it matters. So all this other stuff that's happening in April, May and June, I really don't put too much stock into it, and [I] really focus on what actually happens when we get together and report to training camp."