Around the NFL

Kyler Murray's new contract with Cardinals mandates 'four hours of independent study'

Published: Jul 25, 2022 at 05:46 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Throughout the offseason histrionics leading to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million extension, there was plenty ado regarding the QB's maturity and commitment level.

Upon officially signing his deal on Monday, it's time for for Murray to buckle down as stipulated by his contract.

There is an addendum in Murray's new contract that requires the Pro Bowler to "complete at least four (4) hours of independent study (as defined below) each week (excluding any bye week) during each playing season (as defined below) during the term of the contract," each week during the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler and former AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, made it clear when speaking to reporters last Friday that he "never" thought he would leave Arizona, but this contract stipulation demonstrates the Cardinals want their franchise face to be all in.

The addendum details that independent study is studying material provided to him by the team in order to prepare for the upcoming game. This is to take place, as stipulated in the addendum, for the duration of the season(s) under the contract. Per the contract, a season begins on the first Monday following the conclusion of training camp and goes through the team's final game of the schedule, including the postseason. The clause states that the player will not receive credit for the independent study if the player "is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played" or if the player is involved in activities that could distract his attention (i.e. television, video games or browsing the internet).

The addendum also specifies that if the player is to breach the addendum in any way during the terms of the contract, he would be deemed "in default."

During Murray and the Cards' eventful offseason, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Feb. 13 on Super Bowl Sunday that the Cardinals were looking for Murray to make progress with his maturity and leadership. Garafolo cited several members of the club were unhappy that Murray did not finish Arizona's wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on the field, as backup Colt McCoy took the last snaps of the season.

Murray released a statement on social media on Feb. 14 in which he wrote, "Love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better."

Related Content

news

Packers extend contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst

The Packers have extended the contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, GM Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

OT Orlando Brown Jr. will not report to Chiefs training camp

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was unable to strike a long-term deal with the Chiefs ahead of the deadline for franchise-tagged players, turning down Kansas City's best offer. Since Brown has yet to sign his tag tender, a holdout was expected and will soon become official.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith set to hold out of training camp due to issues with contract

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith won't be participating in training camp when veterans report on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith has yet to receive a contract extension offer "he would remotely consider," per Rapoport.

news

Green Bay police reviewing incident where officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Green Bay (Wisconsin) Police Department said Monday that it is reviewing an incident during which an officer shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during a weather delay at a soccer match at Lambeau Field.

news

Matt Rhule expects Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold's play to make QB decision for him in 2022

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says that with four quarterbacks on his roster and both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as options for the starting job, he'll be looking to the quarterbacks' play in training camp to reveal which should be under center in Week 1.

news

13 NFL teams introduce alternate helmet looks for 2022 season

13 NFL teams have unveiled alternate helmet designs for the 2022 season, taking advantage of a change in the NFL's uniform policy, which had previously only allowed one helmet.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news we're tracking on Monday.

news

Jaguars RB James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on PUP list

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on the team's PUP list.

news

Zac Taylor: Bengals 'know we're not going to surprise anybody' in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised the football world throughout their run to Super Bowl LVI. Head coach Zac Taylor recently said that the team knows they're "not going to surprise anybody" this season.

news

Matthew Stafford back throwing as Rams open training camp: 'Definitely knocking some rust off'

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw during offseason work this spring as he dealt with an elbow issue. But he was back on the field Sunday as L.A. kicked off training camp.

news

Rams decide to keep CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) off PUP list to begin training camp

Although the Los Angeles Rams initially expected that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) would be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, head coach Sean McVay announced he was cleared in a limited fashion.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW