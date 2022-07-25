Kyler Murray's new contract with Cardinals mandates 'four hours of independent study'

Throughout the offseason histrionics leading to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million extension, there was plenty ado regarding the QB's maturity and commitment level.
Upon officially signing his deal on Monday, it's time for for Murray to buckle down as stipulated by his contract.
There is an addendum in Murray's new contract that requires the Pro Bowler to "complete at least four (4) hours of independent study (as defined below) each week (excluding any bye week) during each playing season (as defined below) during the term of the contract," each week during the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler and former AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, made it clear when speaking to reporters last Friday that he "never" thought he would leave Arizona, but this contract stipulation demonstrates the Cardinals want their franchise face to be all in.
The addendum details that independent study is studying material provided to him by the team in order to prepare for the upcoming game. This is to take place, as stipulated in the addendum, for the duration of the season(s) under the contract. Per the contract, a season begins on the first Monday following the conclusion of training camp and goes through the team's final game of the schedule, including the postseason. The clause states that the player will not receive credit for the independent study if the player "is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played" or if the player is involved in activities that could distract his attention (i.e. television, video games or browsing the internet).
The addendum also specifies that if the player is to breach the addendum in any way during the terms of the contract, he would be deemed "in default."
During Murray and the Cards' eventful offseason, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Feb. 13 on Super Bowl Sunday that the Cardinals were looking for Murray to make progress with his maturity and leadership. Garafolo cited several members of the club were unhappy that Murray did not finish Arizona's wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on the field, as backup Colt McCoy took the last snaps of the season.
Murray released a statement on social media on Feb. 14 in which he wrote, "Love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better."