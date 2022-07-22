Cardinals QB Kyler Murray following contract extension: 'This is where I want to be'

The dramatic period that was Arizona's offseason has come to an end with two symbolic events: the return of players to the team's facility, and the agreement with Kyler Murray on a massive extension.

As far as Steve Keim is concerned, it was never in doubt. The five-year, $230.5 million deal was only a matter of time.

"No, not at all, just because I have so much faith in not only [Murray's agent] Erik Burkardt and being able to get it done with him because I have a long relationship with him," the Cardinals general manager said during a Friday news conference. "But [Cardinals coach] Kliff [Kingsbury] and I went and saw Kyler and his parents this offseason, had a great communication with them, felt great about the dialogue and understood what expectations were for both sides. … Once I was able to get through [the draft and free agency] and be able to focus on the contract, I feel like both sides are pretty happy."

Murray certainly has to be happy. His extension places him $500,000 ahead of Deshaun Watson in terms of total contract value -- Murray is now second in the NFL on a per year basis -- and although it's not fully guaranteed, it is the type of pay day that signifies the Cardinals believe in Murray as the franchise's future.

There was a time -- not too long ago, in fact -- when that didn't appear to be entirely true. Murray dug into a disruptive stance centered on being paid like a franchise quarterback, taking his gripes to social media by scrubbing his accounts of Cardinals references and launching a months-long roller coaster of drama that only seemed likely to be resolved when he reported to organized team activities in a "show of good faith."

Now that it's all settled, Murray downplayed any conflict between he and the Cardinals.

"Never. This is where I want to be. I made that clear," Murray said when asked if he considered a future spent somewhere other than Arizona. ... "More so the bad days I'm talking about, just the negativity of taking the heat throughout social media, and all of that stuff. ... I'm a quiet dude when it comes to social media and stuff like that. Just to be able to sit there and take all of the shots and stuff like that, it is what it is.