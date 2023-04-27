Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: QB Kyler Murray 'moving along well' in ACL rehab, 'chomping at the bit' to get back on field

Murray tore his ACL during the Cardinals' Week 14 game versus the Patriots when his knee gave out as he attempted to cut upfield. Though he had surgery just a few weeks later, the initial timeline for Murray's return was rather unclear, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting at he time that he would almost definitely be unavailable for the start of the season and could miss up to half the year, as Arizona didn't want to rush the QB's recovery.

Unless the Cardinals make a move over the next three days of the draft to select a quarterback, Colt McCoy is likely to be in line to start until Murray is able to return, with Jeff Driskel and David Blough also currently on the roster. McCoy and Blough started three and two games, respectively, when Murray was unavailable last year, going a combined 1-4.

Whenever Murray does get back on the field, he'll be returning to a team with a completely new coaching staff and playbook, along with possibly some changes at key positions. But for now, Gannon said Murray is focusing on hitting all the benchmarks required to get fully healthy, no matter how much he wants to be playing already.