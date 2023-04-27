Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: QB Kyler Murray 'moving along well' in ACL rehab, 'chomping at the bit' to get back on field

The last news we got on Kyler Murray's rehab from a torn ACL was that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback was doing weighted squats in early April, 13 weeks post-surgery.
Speaking Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gave another update on his team's franchise QB, indicating that while there's still a long way to go before Murray will be fully ready to go, he's getting better every day and staying on track.
"He's moving along well," Gannon said, via Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals podcast. "I think he made a good progression this last week. I'm excited where he's at. I know he's chomping at the bit. That's what I'm going to say to you guys until he suits up and plays."
Murray tore his ACL during the Cardinals' Week 14 game versus the Patriots when his knee gave out as he attempted to cut upfield. Though he had surgery just a few weeks later, the initial timeline for Murray's return was rather unclear, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting at he time that he would almost definitely be unavailable for the start of the season and could miss up to half the year, as Arizona didn't want to rush the QB's recovery.
Unless the Cardinals make a move over the next three days of the draft to select a quarterback, Colt McCoy is likely to be in line to start until Murray is able to return, with Jeff Driskel and David Blough also currently on the roster. McCoy and Blough started three and two games, respectively, when Murray was unavailable last year, going a combined 1-4.
Whenever Murray does get back on the field, he'll be returning to a team with a completely new coaching staff and playbook, along with possibly some changes at key positions. But for now, Gannon said Murray is focusing on hitting all the benchmarks required to get fully healthy, no matter how much he wants to be playing already.
"This guy wants to be out there right now, but he's got to go through the necessary steps to make sure that he's mentally and physically healthy and ready to go," Gannon said.