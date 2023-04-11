Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants 'to do what's best for' DeAndre Hopkins, team 'at the same time'

The regime that acquired Hopkins is now gone, with Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort replacing Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim. They have no attachment to Hopkins, who at 30 years old offers value to other receiver-needy teams.

Hopkins has spent his offseason training away from the team. If he does rejoin the Cardinals, he'll arrive to a new offense and new method of operation under Gannon, who is embarking on his first season without Kyler Murray available, as the quarterback continues his rehab from a season-ending knee injury.

Murray was in attendance Tuesday, and "wants to do everything he can to get out there when he can," Gannon said.

When he does, Hopkins' familiar face might or might not be there. It appears as if its trending toward the latter outcome.