Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Petzing will have the tools to turn Arizona's offense into a competitive bunch. Starting with Murray, the Cardinals also have weapons in Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, James Conner and Robbie Anderson.

There's also DeAndre Hopkins, whose future in Arizona isn't quite as certain at this point. Arizona could save a chunk of money by trading Hopkins, and with a new regime in charge, a deal is possible.

For now, though, Hopkins remains one of the leading playmakers on the Cardinals' roster. Arizona won't get its other headliner, Murray, back for some time due to his recovery from ACL surgery.

"I think it creates some unique challenges," Petzing said of Murray's lengthy timetable for return. "But I think that's the nature of this league. I think no matter what year you're going into, there's going to be something that you have to handle and deal with. So it's something we're going to work through together as a staff, and we're going to put our guys in the best position to go out there and win when the fall comes."

New general manager Monti Ossenfort will have an assortment of questions to answer regarding Murray, Hopkins and the future of the Cardinals next week in Indianapolis. For now, though, the most impressive candidate for the offensive coordinator opening -- according to new coach Jonathan Gannon -- will begin devising an offense that can maximize Murray's abilities.