Around the NFL

Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Published: Feb 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Despite being multiple months from returning to the field, Kyler Murray has already found a way to impress his new offensive coordinator.

It is peak optimism season, after all.

Drew Petzing is new to Arizona, leaving Cleveland to join the Cardinals staff, and it didn't take long for him to like what he's seen from Murray.

"The way that he's attacking his rehab and just his competitive nature and how much winning matters to him is really impressive," Petzing said Thursday of Murray. "I think it's been fun to see. It's been fun to be around even in a short time. So it's gotten me excited to see him and coach him moving forward."

Related Links

Petzing will have the tools to turn Arizona's offense into a competitive bunch. Starting with Murray, the Cardinals also have weapons in Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, James Conner and Robbie Anderson.

There's also DeAndre Hopkins, whose future in Arizona isn't quite as certain at this point. Arizona could save a chunk of money by trading Hopkins, and with a new regime in charge, a deal is possible.

For now, though, Hopkins remains one of the leading playmakers on the Cardinals' roster. Arizona won't get its other headliner, Murray, back for some time due to his recovery from ACL surgery.

"I think it creates some unique challenges," Petzing said of Murray's lengthy timetable for return. "But I think that's the nature of this league. I think no matter what year you're going into, there's going to be something that you have to handle and deal with. So it's something we're going to work through together as a staff, and we're going to put our guys in the best position to go out there and win when the fall comes."

New general manager Monti Ossenfort will have an assortment of questions to answer regarding Murray, Hopkins and the future of the Cardinals next week in Indianapolis. For now, though, the most impressive candidate for the offensive coordinator opening -- according to new coach Jonathan Gannon -- will begin devising an offense that can maximize Murray's abilities.

Petzing has already seen enough to know his quarterback will be ready to work.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson refutes report he asked Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider

Russell Wilson refuted a report that says the QB's split from the Seahawks was the result of a power struggle in which he appealed to ownership to fire both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Duce Staley finally 'close to home' with Panthers, embracing latest opportunity with Frank Reich

Duce Staley has moved from Detroit to Carolina, joining Panthers coach Frank Reich's new, star-studded coaching staff working for a club of which Staley always wanted to be a part.

news

Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers are in 'good hands' with QB Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians believes the team is in "good hands" with quarterback Kyle Trask as the starting QB.

news

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

The Rams are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Eric Bieniemy focused on OC role, 'excited' to call plays: 'Right now my feet are planted right here'

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the Washington media for the first time Thursday, telling reporters that he's focused on his current role and not potential future head-coaching opportunities.

news

Former head coach Vance Joseph returns to Broncos as defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator. Joseph was previously the head coach in Denver from 2017-18 and was most recently the defensive coordinator in Arizona.

news

Browns hiring Bubba Ventrone as new assistant head coach/special teams coordinator

Aiming to improve a middling kicking game, the Cleveland Browns are hiring Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

news

Cardinals GM still 'evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins' future: 'I'm excited to have D-Hop on the team'

The new brass in Arizona inherited an assortment of question marks from the previous Cardinals regime. As we head into the offseason, one of the front-burner issues is the status of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE