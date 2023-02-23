Cardinals GM still 'evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins' future: 'I'm excited to have D-Hop on the team'

New Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told the Bickley & Marotta show Thursday morning that the club is keeping all of its options open with Hopkins at this point.

"I had a great talk with D-Hop a couple weeks ago," Ossenfort said, via the team's official website. "I explained to him what my philosophy was. It was a great conversation. D-Hop has been a great player in this league for a long time. I'm excited to work with him. I think any roster decisions like that, we are in the very early stages right now.

"From afar, I've had to compete against -- not me personally, but I've [worked] for teams that have to compete against D-Hop, I know what a problem and a stress he puts on defenses. I'm excited to have D-Hop on the team. Whether it's D-Hop's situation or anyone's situation, we are in the stages of evaluating that."