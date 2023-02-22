2023 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Top WRs under contract for 2023: DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne

Key free agents: Jakobi Meyers (UFA), Nelson Agholor (UFA)





Send help! The Pats' pass-catching corps struggled to generate explosive plays in a flavorless offense in 2022. Meyers, who led the group with 804 receiving yards, should be a priority signing for New England. But will Bill Belichick pay big money to keep a possession receiver without a 1,000-yard season to his name? With such a weak wideout market, another team very well might. Even if the Patriots do bring him back, the rest of the WR room will need an overhaul if Mac Jones is going to develop further. The two-year Agholor experiment went about as expected (34 catches and 417.5 receiving yards per year). Bourne was in the doghouse most of the season and ended up fifth in snaps among Patriots wideouts. Parker was boom-or-bust when healthy. And Thornton, who missed the first four games with a broken collarbone, showed upside but inconsistencies as a rookie. Adding a go-to target should be an urgent offseason goal for New England.