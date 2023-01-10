Around the NFL

Texans WR Brandin Cooks: I'm not looking to be 'part of a rebuild'

Published: Jan 10, 2023 at 07:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans are rebooting the operation again, firing coach Lovie Smith after just one season. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks wants no part of the latest reconstruction.

"I'm not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild," Cooks said Monday via ESPN.

Cooks wanted out of Houston ahead of the trade deadline, but those discussions fizzled. He took a brief leave of absence from the club after the trade deadline passed and was stripped of his captaincy.

Cooks led the Texans with 699 receiving yards and three TDs in 13 games in 2022, and he's still looking for a way out of Houston.

"I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks," Cooks said. "That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

Cooks signed a two-year extension last offseason that included $18 million in guaranteed salary in 2023, which was the biggest impediment to him not being traded at the deadline. However, with the dearth of receivers set to hit the open market in March, perhaps a WR-needy club might find that figure more palatable in the spring. Cooks could also agree to restructure his deal, or the Texans could eat some money to facilitate a trade.

Related Content

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll: Playoff experience is 'probably overrated'

Head coach Brian Daboll will lead the New York Giants into the postseason for the first time in the big chair Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The lack of playoff experience is something he finds overhyped.

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams wants new contract ahead of voluntary workouts this offseason

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams made known his offseason desires for a new contract on Monday, telling reporters he plans to skip OTAs if he doesn't have a new deal by then.

news

Matt LaFleur open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to Packers staff in 2023 season

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to the team's staff for the 2023 season.

news

Former Colts HC Frank Reich scheduled to interview for Panthers' HC job

Just two months after he was dismissed as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich is on the schedule to interview to become the Carolina Panthers' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

RB Josh Jacobs hopeful of Raiders return, but 'it's got to make sense'

Josh Jacobs is not looking to rush out of Las Vegas as the Raiders running back would like to stay put with the only franchise he's called home thus far in his career.

news

Sean McVay to 'take the appropriate time' to decide on future with Rams

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he will "take the appropriate time" when determining his future in Los Angeles.

news

Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing

The Tennessee Titans on Monday announced the firing of four coaches, including offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

news

Jeff Saturday promising changes should he remain Colts head coach: 'It would look different'

After going 1-7 during his time as Colts interim coach, Jeff Saturday believes he's the right man for the job considering the circumstances of his shocking arrival.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital just one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, UC health physicians announced on Monday.

news

Dennis Allen expects to return as Saints head coach for 2023 season

Following a 7-10 campaign in his first season, Saints head coach Dennis Allen dismissed needing any assurances he'd keep his job. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," he said.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE