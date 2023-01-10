Texans WR Brandin Cooks: I'm not looking to be 'part of a rebuild'

The Houston Texans are rebooting the operation again, firing coach Lovie Smith after just one season. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks wants no part of the latest reconstruction.

"I'm not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild," Cooks said Monday via ESPN.

Cooks wanted out of Houston ahead of the trade deadline, but those discussions fizzled. He took a brief leave of absence from the club after the trade deadline passed and was stripped of his captaincy.

Cooks led the Texans with 699 receiving yards and three TDs in 13 games in 2022, and he's still looking for a way out of Houston.

"I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks," Cooks said. "That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."