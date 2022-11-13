Texans revoked WR Brandin Cooks' captaincy ahead of game vs. Giants

Published: Nov 13, 2022 at 06:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Garafolo_1400x1000
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
by Mike Garafolo & Ian Rapoport

When Brandin Cooks puts his game jersey on again today, it will be missing something -- the "C" near his right shoulder.

The Texans have revoked the veteran wide receiver's captaincy in response to his public and private criticism of the team after they didn't deal him at the trade deadline, sources said in recent days.

Cooks did not play in Houston's last game -- a 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Nov. 3 -- after he missed practice that week for what the team termed personal reasons. Sources said at the time the Texans were allowing Cooks a few days to regroup and clear his mind before returning to the facility ahead of today's game against the Giants.

"Don't take a man's kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted three minutes after the trade deadline passed. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

Sources say Texans head coach Lovie Smith, who declined to get into details of Cooks' situation while he was away from the team, was particularly upset with Cooks' airing his grievances publicly.

However, the hope on the team's end was Cooks would return with the same focus and work ethic he'd previously shown. He did, and so he will be back on the playing field at MetLife Stadium today, only not as a team captain. A source said the wrist injury that caused Cooks to be limited in practice last week and listed as questionable on the injury report won't affect his playing time.

"Man, I'm human," Cooks said on Nov. 10, in his first comments go the media since he'd returned to the team. "I'm frustrated, absolutely. I want to win. That's not the case. That's what's going on. That's the way I express my emotions.

"I think we all want to win. We're all frustrated in some sense. That's where I stand with that."

Cooks likely would have been dealt to a contending team if not for the $18 million fully guaranteed he has coming his way in 2023 as part of a two-year extension he signed with the Texans this spring. Taking on that money and sending significant draft-pick compensation to Houston caused a few teams to balk at the price.

Talks figure to resume this coming offseason once trades can be made at the start of the league year in March. For now, though, Cooks is in Houston.

Just not with the same standing as team captain he once had.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet

Follow Mike Garafolo on Twitter @MikeGarafolo

Related Content

news

Giants had long-term extension talks with star RB Saquon Barkley during bye week

During their bye week, the Giants had long-term extension talks with star running back Saquon Barkley, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report, though no deal came to fruition from the discussions.

news

Bucs have passport scare with RB Leonard Fournette, now narrowly avoided missing trip

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had a passport scare heading into the team's game in Munich, Germany, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach against advice from Colts' top executives

Colts owner Jim Irsay made the stunning decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach over the advice of his team's top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

Seahawks want QB Geno Smith back for 2023, contract talks expected to take place after the season

Sources say the hope for the Seahawks organization is that Geno Smith is their QB into the future, as well, with contract talks expected to take place after the end of the season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE