Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he's 'frustrated' after returning to practice

Asked Thursday whether he wanted to be in Houston, Cooks said: "How I'm feeling right now, (I'm taking) a day-by-day process. I'm here now, for the time being. As far as everything else getting worked out, we'll keep that internal."

Any potential trade elsewhere now can't happen until the start of the 2023 league year. Cools then spoke about the Texans' current situation, sitting at 1-6-1 with two three-game losing streaks this season.

"I mean, at this point in my career, I'm not sure if you're calling this a rebuild, but I think anyone later on in their career wouldn't necessarily want to be part of a rebuild," Cooks said. "... At the end of the day, I want to win and compete now. That's always been my thought process."

Cooks was excused from practice last week by the team. He returned the day after the Week 9 loss to the Eagles but did not commence practicing until this Thursday.