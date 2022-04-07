Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension 

With his name bandied about in trade rumblings, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is going nowhere.

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Cooks through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Cooks, who was approaching the final year of his deal, will make just less than $20 million per season for 2023-24, per Rapoport.

Drafted 20th overall in 2014 by the New Orleans Saints, Cooks has played for the Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Texans, and been traded three times in his career. For now at least, Cooks is not being traded for a fourth time despite the Texans receiving interest for him.

It's a substantial signing for the Texans as the 28-year-old is the most notable name and easily one of the best players on a talent-starved Houston roster.

Cooks tallied a career-high 90 receptions for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 -- his second year with the Texans. On an offense longing for highlights, Cooks was the go-to guy and then some, with his 90 grabs 57 more than any other player. He had double the TD catches of any other Texan, too, and 591 more receiving yards than any other teammate.

With the eyes of the Texans seemingly fixed on going forward with Davis Mills as their quarterback of the future, Cooks has already built a chemistry with the soon-to-be second-year signal-caller and offers a familiar and veteran presence to a building offense.

Despite having been a nomad through his eight NFL seasons, Cooks has been a standout everywhere, having totaled six 1,000-yard seasons with at least one for each franchise he's played with.