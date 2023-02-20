2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC North: Lions receive immediate returns; did Packers find new WR duo?

Round 1

(No. 2) Aidan Hutchinson, DE, 17 games/17 starts

(12) Jameson Williams, WR, 6 games/0 starts

Round 2

(46) Josh Paschal, DE, 10 games/4 starts

Round 3

(97) Kerby Joseph, S, 17 games/14 starts

Round 5

(177) James Mitchell, TE, 14 games/0 starts

Round 6

(188) Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, 16 games/15 starts

(217) James Houston, OLB, 7 games/2 starts

Round 7

(237) Chase Lucas, DB, 6 games/0 starts





In some respects, this was a wait-and-see draft for the Lions, but they also started putting together a foundation on defense, improving on all three levels with this rookie haul. When it's all said and done, we might look back at this class as a huge bedrock for a team that appears to be on the right track.





Aidan Hutchinson, the Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up, was pretty terrific. Outside of a few quiet stretches, Hutchinson made his impact in multiple ways -- as a pass rusher (9.5 sacks), run defender (nine TFLs) and takeaway artist (three INTs, two fumble recoveries). His hustle, versatility and Michigan roots made him an easy fan favorite in Year 1.





Two more rookies instantly endeared themselves to the Detroit faithful. Kerby Joseph intercepted four passes (three via Aaron Rodgers) and forced two fumbles, showing an innate nose for the ball. Malcolm Rodriguez also displayed terrific instincts and timing and looked like a pro from jump street, ranking third on the team in tackles in 15 starts.





Sidelined by a torn ACL most of the season, Jameson Williams saw action down the stretch and had two touches -- a 40-yard run and a 41-yard TD catch -- in 78 offensive snaps. The Lions know they have a racehorse in the slim receiver, and he could break out next season. James Houston came on like gangbusters late, profiling as a prolific pass-rush specialist.