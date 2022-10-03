Around the NFL

Vikings safety Lewis Cine set for Tuesday surgery on compound leg fracture, to remain in London

Published: Oct 03, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Kevin Patra

Kevin Patra

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine will remain in London for surgery following a gruesome injury suffered in Sunday's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Cine suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg.

In a statement, the Vikings said a member of the training staff would remain in London with the rookie following Tuesday's surgery.

"After suffering an injury in yesterday's game, Lewis Cine was immediately transported to a local hospital where he underwent a successful preparatory procedure in advance of his scheduled surgery tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4," the club said in a statement. "Following surgery, Lewis will remain in London to continue his initial recovery process before returning to Minnesota at the appropriate time. A member of the Vikings medical staff will also stay in London until Lewis returns. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell and members of the Vikings organization have been in constant communication with Lewis, who is in great spirits."

O'Connell confirmed the nature of the injury in his Monday presser, adding he was able speak to Cine since he was taken to the hospital.

"We feel great about how this procedure is going to go," O'Connell said, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The rookie defensive back was carted off the field after suffering the severe leg injury in the first quarter versus the Saints with his leg stabilized in an air cast.

Cine, the No. 32 overall pick, played mostly special teams in three games this season. He was injured Sunday on a Vikings punt return.

The 22-year-old has a long road to recovery after the devastating injury, but Pelissero reported that Cine is in great spirits ahead of surgery.

