2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Cowboys, Giants nab cornerstones in trenches with early picks

Round 1

(No. 24) Tyler Smith, OG, 17 games/17 starts

Round 2

(56) Sam Williams, DE, 15 games/0 starts

Round 3

(88) Jalen Tolbert, WR, 8 games/1 start

Round 4

(129) Jake Ferguson, TE, 16 games/8 starts

Round 5

Round 6

(193) Devin Harper, LB, 3 games/0 starts

Notable free agent signees





Tyler Smith was drafted to play left guard next to Tyron Smith, but a preseason injury to the veteran forced the rookie to man left tackle from Week 1. He didn't get a chance to play his intended position until Dallas decided to insert Jason Peters at left tackle and place Tyron Smith at right tackle following a season-ending injury to usual right tackle Terence Steele. In all, the rookie played well, allowing six sacks, per Pro Football Focus, and accounting for close to a dozen penalties. But considering how he was required to adjust his role while getting his feet underneath him as a green blocker, he did a good job. Entrenched behind DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams didn't see a ton of defensive snaps (273 on defense and 245 on special teams) but showed glimpses of why the Cowboys felt confident selecting him in the second round. He finished with 22 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed in his 15 games played, easing his way into the NFL while producing when given the opportunity. Dallas had a need at receiver but waited until the third round to take Jalen Tolbert, who arrived as an athletic playmaker but wasn't polished enough to make an instant impact as a rookie. His slow start and lack of production left the Cowboys with a void, prompting Dallas to explore potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr. before settling on veteran T.Y. Hilton.





With Dalton Schultz playing on the franchise tag, the Cowboys took a couple shots at finding his long-term replacement. Jake Ferguson fit in nicely as a second tight end, catching 19 of his 22 targets for 174 yards and two touchdowns. With Peyton Hendershot also securing a secondary role (11 catches, 103 yards, two touchdowns), Dallas seems to have landed a complementary duo at the position. Matt Waletzsko played three games, with all but one of his 12 snaps coming on special teams. DaRon Bland proved to be a bona fide gem, seizing playing time afforded to him by unfortunate injuries at cornerback and capitalizing with five interceptions, seven passes defensed and 54 tackles. The former Fresno State corner has been overlooked for most of his career, but not anymore -- thanks to his performance as a rookie, Bland will figure into Dallas' 2023 plans and beyond.





Damone Clark wasn't able to play until Week 8, but he quickly became a quality rotational defender, earning five starts and logging 47 tackles and two forced fumbles before reverting to special teams duties in the postseason. John Ridgeway made the final 53-man roster out of camp, but only for a few weeks: He was waived in mid-September and claimed by division-rival Washington. Devin Harper played exclusively on special teams. Markquese Bell recorded one tackle in five games, primarily playing special teams. Malik Davis rushed 38 times for 161 yards and one touchdown, despite being buried behind Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott on the depth chart.