Around the NFL

Giants O-line takes blame for rough night vs. Cowboys: 'This loss is on us up front'

Published: Sep 27, 2022 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was beaten and bruised up in Monday night's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Big Blue signal-caller took five sacks, 12 QB hits and was pressured on 40.5% of his dropbacks as the Cowboys' menacing defensive front swarmed all game.

Following the first defeat of the season for the 2-1 Giants, the offensive line took the blame for the relentless pressure on Jones.

"I don't think particularly we played very well up front and other places that are not my job," center Jon Feliciano said, via the team's official transcript. "And they know. Everyone knows we got to help 8, especially when he's out there doing what he's doing: just never giving up on the play, taking big hits, making plays with his legs. I mean, he did everything he could out there. And this loss is on us up front, not on 8."

Jones finished 20 of 37 for 196 yards and one INT while adding nine rushes for 79 yards. When he found time to throw, the quarterback didn't get much help from his wideouts either.

But it was Dallas' pressure that turned the tide of the division matchup.

Rookie right tackle Evan Neal particularly struggled with the speed of the Cowboys' edge players, getting beat repeatedly by Demarcus Lawrence, who earned three first-half sacks.

"It's hard to win that way," Neal said of the five Dallas sacks, per the New York Post. "The bulk of those sacks were on me. I take full responsibility for that. I've just got to play better. I hate being on the end of this."

Neal looked lost at times and struggled against the Cowboys' stunts and creative pressures off the edge. After the loss, Feliciano said it's on the veterans to pick up the rookie.

"The competitor he is and how serious he takes this, it's going to be eating at him and we've got to make sure that this doesn't cripple him going forward," he said. "We've got to be there for him. This is just one game. Bad performance. I get it. But it's the NFL, he's a rookie. It's going to happen."

Outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas, the Big Blue offensive line was ripped apart Monday night. But Jones didn't place the blame at their feet.

"Like I said, they're a good front, they're a good defense," he said. "They play hard, they play fast and you got to give credit to them. That falls on all of us, that falls on me and finding situations where I can get the ball out of my hand quicker."

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy on backup QB Cooper Rush leading Cowboys to back-to-back wins: 'He doesn't get rattled'

The Cowboys have won two straight games with QB Cooper Rush, who has helped keep the team afloat in the early portion of the 2022 season following Dak Precott's thumb injury.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys

Giants WR Kenny Golladay, who is the subject of trade rumors in New York, dropped a big third-down pass in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss to the Cowboys.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) not expected to have long-term injury after encouraging test results

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that St. Brown underwent tests Monday on the ankle injury, and the results were encouraging overall, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb atones for drop with game-changing one-handed TD catch

Up until his catch-of-the-year candidate, CeeDee Lamb's night had been lamented by early drops, but his 1-yard grab changed all that and propelled the Cowboys to a 23-16 win over the Giants on "Monday Night Football."

news

Demarcus Lawrence leads Cowboys with three-sack night: 'Energy was up, my body felt good today, so I attacked it'

Two-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence matched his career high with three sacks to key an overwhelming Dallas pass rush that battered New York quarterback Daniel Jones in the Cowboys' 23-16 victory.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley clarifies choice on Justin Herbert playing all of blowout loss: 'It was my decision to keep him out there'

Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley changed his stance a bit Monday, stating it was his decision to keep QB Justin Herbert in for the duration of a 38-10 loss on Sunday -- and he it's a decision he does not regret.

news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) set to make NFL debut on Monday night

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially active and will play in his first career game when Big Blue faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

news

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) active for Monday night vs. Giants

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) is active for Monday night's game versus the Giants.

news

Bills OC Ken Dorsey on end-of-game outburst after loss to Dolphins: 'That's something I'm definitely going to learn from'

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spoke to reporters on Monday about his outburst in the booth that went viral following Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE