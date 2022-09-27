Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb atones for drop with game-changing one-handed TD catch 

It was a 1-yard Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run that led to a 13-13 tie ballgame in the third quarter, but it was the fourth-quarter drive concluded with Lamb's one-handed wonderment that changed the game and perhaps offensive fortunes to come.

"Most definitely," Lamb said when asked if the fourth-quarter scoring drive felt like a breakthrough for him. "I appreciate (offensive coordinator) Kel(len Moore) for trusting in me, all the guys believing in my ability. You know, it was a tough third quarter. I kept thinking about it. All the guys kept preaching to me, 'Let it go. Let it go. We still got more game left.' And fourth quarter when I kept hearing my number being called I knew it was my opportunity again, so I had to step up."

Beginning all the way back on the Dallas 11-yard line, the Cowboys would set forth on an 11-play, 89-yard odyssey with the tandem of Rush and Lamb leading the way.

Lamb hauled in four catches for 48 yards on the march and it's arguable which was the biggest. For the record, Lamb said it was the fourth-down conversion.

Facing fourth-and-4 on the Giants' 41, McCarthy went for it and Rush found Lamb on the left side for a 4-yard gain to keep the chains moving. Two plays later, Rush found Lamb again and the former first-round pick turned in a 26-yard catch and run in which he bowled through a tackler and almost scored, but was ruled down on the 1-yard line. On the ensuing play, Rush floated a ball to the side of the end zone where only Lamb could find it. The wideout reached out with his left hand and perfectly cradled it while keeping his feet inbounds for six.

"Fourth down most definitely," Lamb said on what was the biggest catch. "Because without it, I don't get no touchdown. Conversions, we preach toughness and willingness, and I was willing to put my body out on the line. But all the other ten guys and the guys that are one the sideline, they're believing in me. They trust my talent and so do I. Them guys have my back the whole game."

When Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, Lamb became the Cowboys' unquestionable No. 1 receiver. The anointment came with pressure from all around, including Lamb himself. It's a process for the 23-year-old wideout, rife with highs and lows. Lamb most certainly experienced both on Monday.

"It's gonna have its ebbs and flows," he said. "It's all about being consistent. Staying positive. Everything's not gonna go my way. And when it does, it's gonna go big."