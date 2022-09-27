Around the NFL

Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys

Published: Sep 27, 2022 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kenny Golladay had his chance to make a big play in the New York Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He dropped it.

With Big Blue trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones hit Golladay in the numbers on a third down with room to run for the first down, but the highly paid wideout flubbed the ball.

"I missed one opportunity, I wish I had it back," Golladay said, via the team's transcript. "Me just not looking it all the way in. Me just trying to make a play for the team and get up the field. I was running before I really secured the ball. That's pretty much all that that was. That's stuff that can't happen, especially when 8 is pretty much doing everything to get us the ball and to get us in position to win the football game. I want to be a guy that can make that play, so I definitely put that on myself. It was third down and that can't happen."

After playing just two snaps in Week 2, Golladay saw 22 of 67 reps Sunday, as both Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney were inactive. Golladay saw three targets with zero catches.

Golladay had a potential big play in the first half -- a catch on a third-and-13 that could have put the Giants in field goal range late in the second quarter -- nullified by a suspect pass interference call when Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs and New York receiver Sterling Shepard collided.

For a player under the microscope in New York, the fourth-quarter drop summed up his time with Big Blue.

"It's very difficult. I'm beating myself up about it," he said. "I definitely wish I could have it back."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Giants could look to trade Golladay if the situation doesn't improve, but that would necessitate New York eating a large chunk of his contract.

The four-year, $72 million deal from former general manager Dave Gettleman signed last year has been an epic disaster for New York. In three games this season, he has two catches on five targets for 22 yards. In 2021, Golladay earned 521 yards and zero touchdowns on 37 catches in 14 games.

Monday night's performance won't raise Golladay's trade stock. And the injury to Shepard late in the contest could mean the Giants need Golladay in 2022. If he gets another chance in New York, the big-money wideout can't drop it.

