Giants could look to trade WR Kenny Golladay if situation doesn't improve

To be sure, it's been a disappointing tenure for Golladay, who arrived under the old regime with a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021. He had just 37 catches for 521 yards with zero TDs last year and has just two catches for 22 yards so far this campaign.

In fact, there is a chance the Giants would have cut Golladay prior to this season. Except they couldn't.

Golladay had $10 million of his $17.75 million 2022 salary fully guaranteed at signing, but an additional $4.5 million of it became fully guaranteed on the first day of the 2022 league year -- which meant the Giants didn't have an opportunity to release him prior to $14.5 million being fully guaranteed.

The timing of the additional $4.5 million guarantee is extremely rare. Typically, teams structure guarantees to become fully guaranteed on the third or fifth day of the league year so the team has an opportunity to release an underperforming player prior to the guarantee kicking in.

In Golladay's case, not only did that $4.5 million guarantee kick in on the first day of the league year, but an additional $3 million of 2022 salary and $4.5 million of 2023 salary became fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2022 league year, too.

The Giants may have looked to move on from Golladay with only $10 million guaranteed, but they didn't have that opportunity as it became $14.5 million fully guaranteed beforehand. So they kept him.

What's next? The Giants will be on the hook for $40 million unless they can find a trade partner. If they do find one, that new team would take on whatever salary is left this year and $4.5 million guaranteed next season.