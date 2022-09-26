Kenny Golladay trade fits: Identifying potential suitors for New York Giants receiver

One of the few teams that theoretically could take on Golladay’s full contract, the Browns ... won’t do that. But adding talent to the position could be in order.





Three games into the season, 32 of the Browns’ 61 receptions have come from WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku. Rookie WR David Bell might grow into that third slot in time, but he’s been spoon-fed so far (two catches). Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz have not delivered much yet this season.





It could be smart to give Jacoby Brissett another big target with vertical ability. Golladay managed to haul in 15 catches of 16 or more yards last season from the likes of Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm.





When Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension, the Browns will want to offer him as many receiving options as possible. We think it’s more likely they stay the course with their current options, or perhaps go younger and cheaper with any prospective receiver, but Golladay can’t be ruled out.





One more interesting connection: When the Lions drafted Golladay in 2017, Detroit’s GM was Bob Quinn. He’s now a senior personnel executive for the Browns.