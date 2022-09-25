2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
- Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19
- Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Commanders 8
- Chicago Bears 23, Houston Texans 20
- Carolina Panthers 22, New Orleans Saints 14
- Indianapolis Colts 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17
- Baltimore Ravens 37, New England Patriots 26
- Tennessee Titans 24, Las Vegas Raiders 22
- Minnesota Vikings 28, Detroit Lions 24
- Cincinnati Bengals 27, New York Jets
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Dolphins D holds down explosive Bills offense to secure 3-0 start. The "Butt Punt" safety pulled the Bills within a field goal of winning, but Miami's defense stood tall, stopping Buffalo short as time expired. The Dolphins' defense played well all game, not allowing the Bills' big-play offense to stay on track after a fast start. Miami made big plays in the red zone to keep Buffalo from stacking touchdowns as it had in the first two weeks. The Dolphins bamboozled Buffalo's offensive line, bringing blitz after blitz and swarming Josh Allen. The Fins compiled 20 QB pressures, 10 QB hits, and four sacks of Allen, generating a 29.9 pressure percent (16.4% in Weeks 1-2), per Next Gen Stats. Emmanuel Ogbah (seven QB pressures) and Melvin Ingram (five QB pressures, two sacks) lived in the Bills' backfield. The secondary was equal to the task, with Xavien Howard playing well Stefon Diggs and Jevon Holland continuing to be a playmaker at every level. Despite being on the field all day, the Dophins made pivotal plays. The Bills came in scorching hot. The only thing hotter than the weather Sunday afternoon in Miami was the Dolphins D when it counted.
- Bills kicking themselves over miscues. Allen had a potential go-ahead TD late skip off the turf. The play was one of the few Allen wasn't pressured on. He just missed the throw. It was that sort of day for Buffalo. Allen fumbled inside his own 10-yard-line on the second possession, giving Miami an easy first score. The QB mishandled the snap on a spike to end the second quarter, negating a chance for a field goal. Kicker Tyler Bass shanked a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Matt Milano dropped a would-be pick-six. Gabe Davis couldn't hang onto a late TD. Then on the final drive, Isaiah McKenzie was tackled in bounds, and the Bills couldn't get lined up quick enough to spike the ball before the clock ran out. Allen threw for 400 yards, and the offense generated 497 yards and 31 first downs, but Buffalo scored just 19 points. It was enough to make Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey go berserk in frustration in the press box after the loss.
- Tua Tagovailoa exploits missing Bills DBs late to lead another comeback. It wasn't a big day for Tua and the Dolphins' offense, but the QB made two big plays in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Tagovailoa exploited the Bills missing both starting safeties, zipping a pass to Jaylen Waddle for 32 yards to get the driving going. Then he hit Waddle streaking deep between the replacement safeties for a 46-yard game to set up the go-ahead TD. Earlier in the game, Tua rifled a bullet TD to River Cracraft in traffic for a key TD. The QB was knocked out briefly to be checked for a concussion but was cleared to return in the second half. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tua was dealing with a back injury. Fortunately for the undefeated Dolphins, the starter was able to return to spearhead the victory. On a day when the offense was outgained 497-212, Miami made the most of its chances, going 3 of 3 in the red zone, while Buffalo went 2 of 4.
Next Gen stat of the game: Josh Allen was blitzed on 34.3% of dropbacks. He went 16 of 29 for 185 yards and two TDs versus the blitz with three sacks and a lost fumble.
NFL Research: The Bills had the highest time of possession (40 minutes 40 seconds) in a non-OT loss since Week 7, 2014, when the Jets lost to the Patriots with a time of possession of 40:54. On Sunday, the Bills ran 90 offensive plays to Miami's 39.
Michael Baca's takeaways:
- Eagles give Carson Wentz hell. Facing off against their former quarterback, the Eagles defenders pinned their ears back from the jump and sacked Wentz four times in the opening quarter to set the tone. The Wentz-led Commanders never really recovered, ending up with 240 total yards (153 passing, 87 rushing) and nearly getting shut out if not for a late scoring drive against a prevent defense. Veteran Brandon Graham led the wrecking crew with 2.5 sacks and forced Wentz's only turnover of the game, while Haason Reddick (1.5), Josh Sweat (1.5) and Fletcher Cox (1.5) also enjoyed the feast. The Eagles defense forced a turnover on downs on both of Washington's red-zone possessions. Wentz will certainly be feeling the result on Monday morning after getting sacked nine times and sustaining 17 QB hits.
- DeVonta Smith highlights Philadelphia's aerial showing. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles decided to air it out in the second frame. They never looked back. Smith led the team with 169 receiving yards off eight catches, setting single-game career highs. Smith's stellar performance featured several big plays and a critical touchdown that came in the waning seconds of the first half as the timeout-less Eagles went for it on fourth down at the goal line. It was a moment of growth as Smith jumped up and snatched the ball away from a defender. The former first-rounder is coming into his own in Year 2. A.J. Brown (five catches, 85 yards, TD) and Dallas Goedert (three catches, 26 yards, TD) also had good days, while quarterback Jalen Hurts did the distributing with 340 passing yards (22 for 35) and three TDs with no interceptions.
- Commanders can't hide frustrations. Washington seemingly had had enough following its second turnover on downs in the red zone to start the fourth quarter. Frustrated receivers started dragging their feet back to the huddle following every fruitless pass play and defenders huffed and puffed after a treacherous day where they had three shutout quarters, but still lost by double-digits. Washington's defense gave the team the ideal start needed to beat its NFC East foe by forcing two punts and allowing 13 yards in two possessions in the first quarter, but it was ultimately failed by the offense. Wentz's day ended with 211 passing yards (25 for 43) and there was visible frustration from Terry McLaurin following a 45-yard catch that came late in the third quarter. It was seemingly the only time Wentz took a shot deep, and it was one aspect the Commanders could've use – if only he had time to throw.
Next Gen stat of the day: The Eagles pressured Carson Wentz on 36.5% of dropbacks (sacked on 17.3%), and seven players had three-plus QB pressures.
NFL Research: The Eagles scored all 24 of their points Sunday in the second quarter. Through three games, 65 of the Eagles' 84 points scored have come in the second quarter.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Roquan to the rescue. It wasn't even clear until 90 minutes before kickoff whether Roquan Smith would play Sunday due to a hip injury he suffered in Week 2. But he played – and turned in one of his best career games. Smith finished with a whopping 16 tackles, including two for losses and a few wallops on Texans ball carriers. But it was Smith's late pick that helped deliver the Bears a victory and a 2-0 mark at Soldier Field. Smith stepped in front of an ill-fated Davis Mills pass and ran it back 18 yards to the Houston 12-yard line. One carry and two kneel downs later, the Bears kicked the game-winning field goal. In a season in which Smith is betting on himself, contract-wise, he just delivered a statement: Pay me, Chicago, or someone else will. It's rare in this era for inside linebackers to be exceptionally valuable defenders, but Smith might be one of the exceptions to that rule of thumb.
- Khalil Herbert to the rescue, too. David Montgomery suffered an ankle/leg injury in the first quarter after he was rolled up on from behind. It clearly put the Bears in a tough spot, with the man who handled 32 of the 45 handoffs the first two games out for the remainder of the contest. But Herbert, who had shined in his limited opportunities entering Sunday, looked great in a leading role. He rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two scores, also catching two passes for 12 yards. In the first half, the Bears ran the ball on three third-and-long situations: with 6, 10 and 17 yards to go. Head coach Matt Eberflus also chose to take the air out of the ball when the Bears had the ball with 40 seconds left before halftime. It was clear this was going to be yet another conservative game plan early. That didn't change with the injury to Montgomery, and though it might suggest a lack of faith in Justin Fields – who threw two picks versus Houston – it also shows that the Bears believe they have two excellent backs.
- Texans' faith in rookie will be tested. On his fourth carry of the game, Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce fumbled deep in the red zone. The Texans frankly were lucky to recover it. But instead of benching Pierce and turning to veteran Rex Burkhead, they stuck with the kid, giving him two straight handoffs after the fumble. It paid off. In a game in which both teams were shorthanded in the passing game, Pierce helped set up Houston's initial TD and ran it in himself for the second score. He finished with 81 yards on 21 carries and caught two passes for 21 yards. It was a sign for the Texans to maintain their faith in Pierce, especially after he'd been relatively quiet in Weeks 1 and 2. But then Pierce fumbled a second time; this time, Burkhead replaced him. Pierce was not a fumbler in college, putting four total on the ground in four years at Florida, including none in his final 19 games for the Gators. By going right back to him initially, it was an indication that the Texans view him as their workhorse back. But after the second one? It's hard to know where he stands.
Next Gen stat of the game: Khalil Herbert ran for 81 rushing yards over expected (76 expected, 157 actual).
NFL Research: Only two NFL players have a rush of 30-plus yards and a reception of 30-plus yards this season: Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- The Snow Patrol launches its reunion tour. Carolina's defense was its strength in 2021, but lacked the same difference-making punch through two weeks this season. That changed Sunday, starting with Carolina's first takeaway of 2022. With its offense carrying its struggles into Week 3, the defense took the lead when Frankie Luvu stripping Alvin Kamara, leading to a recovery returned for a touchdown by Marquis Haynes. The tone-setting score gave Carolina an early cushion, and despite getting outgained 426-293, the Panthers repeatedly stood tall when it mattered most. Carolina blocked Wil Lutz' first field goal attempt and harassed Jameis Winston all afternoon, intercepting him early in the fourth quarter and recording another in a moment of desperation in the game's final seconds. It wasn't pretty from a statistical standpoint, but the Panthers kept the Saints out of the end zone for the first three quarters of the game and held on late. That's more than they could say about their first two outings this season.
- The Saints' offense is lost at sea. New Orleans moved the football fairly well, but couldn't get out of its own way for much of the afternoon, fumbling three times (losing one) as part of a three-turnover afternoon. Winston looks nothing like the quarterback who led a furious Week 1 comeback, repeatedly missing targets downfield so often that when he did connect with Chris Olave, it felt like a cause for celebration. Kamara averaged four yards per carry but struggled to make a difference, and the only standouts on the afternoon were Olave and Tre'Quan Smith, with the latter seeing additional attention because of Jarvis Landry's exit due to injury. New Orleans needs to look inward to figure out its problems, which unfortunately start with Winston.
- Panthers still have a ways to go ... but it's a start. Carolina's offense still leaves a lot to be desired. Baker Mayfield struggled for a third straight outing, and his passer rating likely would've been worse if not for the quick completion to Laviska Shenault Jr., who did the rest of the work on a 67-yard touchdown scamper. Christian McCaffrey churned out 108 yards on 25 attempts, but it was a hard-earned total. Nothing is coming easily for the Panthers, who can give the lion's share of the credit to their defense for this win. Carolina found ways to move the ball a little better than previous weeks, but once again, the Panthers needed one huge touchdown to make its mark offensively. Consistency remains fleeting.
Next Gen stat of the game: Jameis Winston completed 10 of 18 passes of 10-plus air yards for 245 yards and two interceptions Sunday. He's yet to throw a touchdown and has thrown five interceptions on such attempts this season.
NFL Research: The Saints have been shut out in the first half four times in their first 20 games following Drew Brees' retirement. They were shut out in the first half four times in 228 games with Brees as their starter (2006-2020).
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Colts rookie pass catchers step up. The Colts have some clear limitations offensively. But there were some encouraging signs from two rookies whose roles could grow soon. Wide receiver Alec Pierce, who missed last week's loss, stepped up with three grabs for 61 yards. His 30-yard catch, with the Colts backed up against their own goal line, would have been more critical had Matt Ryan not fumbled a few plays later. The other rookie to step up was tight end Jelani Woods, who scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner with less than a minute left. Woods' route tree might be limited now, but on a team that is screaming for playmakers, he might demand expanded volume. Opponents have keyed in on Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor, and Ryan was under fire most of Sunday with the Chiefs' pressure, so all the help the Colts can get, they'll take.
- Special teams errors cost Chiefs. Kansas City cost itself seven points early when Skyy Moore muffed a punt following a Colts three-and-out, gifting an early touchdown to an offensively challenged team. The Chiefs matched the Colts' TD on their next drive but missed an extra point. Later, on fourth-and-11 in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs called for a punter to throw it to a backup tight end. Brace for a shocker: The play didn't pan out. We should mention that it was a fake field goal, but the decision was an odd one. The Chiefs' comfort level with backup Matt Ammendola kicking clearly is limited; he made a 26-yard field earlier in the game but missed a longer extra-point try and later shanked a 34-yard FG try. But if you're going to go for it, do it with Patrick Mahomes, not Tommy Townsend. All respect to Townshend and his 100% career passing accuracy entering Sunday (2 for 2), but we know who the better thrower is. Special teams really killed Kansas City's chances of beating a previously winless team Sunday.
- Ryan's fumbling raises eyebrows. Ryan deserves a ton of credit for taking five sacks and 10 QB hits and still being able to turn in a game-winning drive where he completed eight of his 10 passes. But his two fumbles brought his league-high total to seven on the season. His season high for fumbles is 12 back in 2015, but Ryan also had 11 last year. He's never had the greatest ball security of all time, but this number raises some questions. It's clearly not all his fault, as the Colts' offensive line – considered a strength heading into the season – has been a big disappointment overall through three games. Ryan also is guilty of not sensing pressure at times and holding onto the ball too long, likely hoping for his receivers to uncover late. Whatever the reason, it must be fixed. The margin for error with this Colts offense is relatively small right now.
Next Gen stat of the game: Patrick Mahomes was only blitzed by the Colts on two of his 35 dropbacks after being blitzed on 45.3% of his dropbacks in Weeks 1 and 2.
NFL Research: Matt Ryan delivered his 43rd career game-winning drive, which is tied for the sixth-most by any QB in the Super Bowl era and the most by any QB since Ryan was drafted in 2008.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Lamar's price keeps climbing. Lamar Jackson wasn't perfect on Sunday, but what mattered more was his production. Jackson finished with a passing line of 18 of 29 for 218 yards and four touchdowns, and his performance in Baltimore's final scoring drive was the loudest statement of the day. Clinging to a five-point lead and flirting with collapse, Jackson and the Ravens' offense took over at their own 27 following a Nelson Agholor fumble and emphatically put the game away. Jackson completed passes of 35, 20, 6 and 3 yards, gaining 64 yards through the air before the quarterback took a third-and-1 carry 9 yards for a decisive touchdown. Jackson produced five scores on the day and almost single-handedly put away a game that very easily could've gone the other way. These moments prove why he's regarded so highly -- and why he'll command an astronomical salary whenever the Ravens finally decide to strike a deal on an extension with him.
- The Patriots had their chances, but didn't capitalize. When Jabrill Peppers recovered a Rashod Bateman fumble early in the fourth quarter, New England appeared set to pull off a comeback that would send the Ravens to another heartbreaking loss. Instead, that drive ended with an ill-advised prayer of a Mac Jones throw to the back corner of the end zone, where Marlon Humphrey easily hauled it in for a drive-ending interception. The Patriots found another opportunity later in the quarter when Jones connected with Agholor, but the receiver fumbled while running after the catch. At that point, New England had exhausted its chances, and Jackson put them to bed with his touchdown run. To make matters worse, Jones appeared to suffer an injury in the final moments of the game. New England will lament its wasted chances in Week 3 and hope to get good news on Jones. At 1-2, they can't afford to repeat these same mistakes if they want to keep pace with the Dolphins and Bills.
- Baltimore bounces back. The Ravens had every reason to believe another collapse was coming at the hands of an AFC East opponent. A week earlier, Tua Tagovailoa shocked Charm City by leading an unlikely comeback, and Jones appeared poised to pull off a similar feat. Instead of crumbling, these Ravens rose to the occasion, refusing end zone entry and forcing a crucial turnover when the Patriots had another shot at a go-ahead score. Jackson's ensuing touchdown capped a resilient performance from a team that had enough reasons to lose (including losing its backup left tackle to injury). John Harbaugh's team refused to acquiesce to the Patriots' desires, forcing four turnovers on the day to improve to 2-1 and sit tied atop the AFC North.
Next Gen stat of the game: Mac Jones completed just 3 of 8 intermediate passes (10-19 air yards) for 74 yards and three interceptions.
NFL Research: Lamar Jackson is the first player in the Super Bowl era with 10-plus passing touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards in his first three games of a season.
Coral Smith's takeaways:
- Titans eke out win. Six days after looking stagnant against the Bills, the Titans came out of the gate swinging versus the Raiders, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game. Going into halftime with a 24-10 lead, Tennessee looked much more like the team which got the AFC No. 1 seed for the playoffs last season, and less like the 0-2 team we'd seen so far this season. But once the third quarter started, the Titans started to revert back to the issues that had previously hampered them. Ryan Tannehill threw an interception and later fumbled, and the offense as a whole couldn't get anything going. Tennessee was held scoreless in the second half, and was one two-point conversion away from a tied game with a minute left. While the defense held when needed, stopping Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from finding Darren Waller in the end zone for the conversion, the rest of the second half performance by the Titans left room for improvement, and cause for concern over their apparent struggle to play a full 60-minute game.
- Hollins breaks through. Wide receiver Mack Hollins repeatedly came up with big plays in crucial moments to keep the Raiders' late-game drives alive, giving his team a chance to make a comeback. With Hunter Renfrow out and Davante Adams struggling to contribute consistently, Hollins had himself a career outing. With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hollins hauled in a 60-yard pass from Carr that set up a field goal to bring the Raiders within one score. And then on the last drive of the game, Hollins caught passes on two fourth-down plays, first for a 48-yard gain to put Las Vegas in the red zone, and then for a touchdown. Before coming to Las Vegas this offseason, Hollins had never finished a season with more than 226 total receiving yards, but has already surpassed that in three games, adding his 158 receiving yards on Sunday for 240 receiving yards overall. Based on this breakout performance, we might be seeing a lot more from Hollins as the season continues.
- Derrick Henry is back. After collecting a measly 25 rushing yards going up against the formidable Bills defense last week, Henry definitely needed a rebound game. And he got it. While his production wasn't quite at the level of some of his most impressive performances, Henry had a quality game, supplementing his rushing numbers with receiving yards to help give Tennessee the early lead. Henry took on the bulk of the rushing duties as usual, rushing 20 times for 85 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he finished with five receptions for 58 yards. Henry did quiet down a bit in the second half (so did the rest of the offense), but nevertheless his numbers in Sunday's game are a great sign for Tennessee as it looks to improve from its shaky start to the season.
Next Gen stat of the game: Ryan Tannehill utilized play action on 50% of his dropbacks versus the Raiders, after averaging 35.% in Weeks 1 and 2.
NFL Research: With his TD catch on Sunday, Davante Adams has caught a touchdown pass from Derek Carr in 12 straight games as college/NFL teammates dating back to the 2013 season at Fresno State.