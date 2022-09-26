Around the NFL

Niners LT Trent Williams exits Sunday night game with ankle injury

Published: Sep 25, 2022 at 11:06 PM
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.

A cart was brought out for Williams in the third quarter, but he elected to limp off the field with some assistance to the locker room. He was ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Williams, regarded as arguably the best left tackle in the NFL, was injured when he was blocking Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb, and Denver defensive lineman D.J. Jones was blocked to the ground and fell across Williams' right leg. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety on the play.

Williams was replaced by Jaylon Moore.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, the 34-year-old Williams is in his third season with the 49ers and is coming off an All-Pro campaign. Williams was voted No. 14 in the NFL Network's annual Top 100 Players, the highest ranking ever achieved by an offensive lineman.

