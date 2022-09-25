Around the NFL

Rams' Aaron Donald records 100th sack, becomes just second DT to hit milestone mark

Published: Sep 25, 2022 at 05:04 PM
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has reached another milestone in a career already overflowing with accomplishments and accolades.

Donald recorded the landmark 100th sack of his career on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, becoming just the second player with triple-digit sacks to have primarily played as a defensive tackle, per NFL Research.

Donald burst through the line to sack Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to record his 100th sack. He's posted a sack in two of his first three games so far this season.

Though Donald is known to bounce around the line, he is predominantly an interior defensive lineman and joins longtime Minnesota Vikings All-Pro and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Randle as the only two defensive tackles to post 100 or more career sacks. Randle finished his decorated career with 137.5 sacks. Sacks became an official stat in 1982.

A game-wrecker to the nth degree, Donald also had two sacks in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, building upon a legacy that includes eight Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro nods and three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Donald is no stranger to success in the sack department against the NFC West-rival Cardinals, either. Entering Sunday, he'd posted 15 sacks in 16 games against the Cards, and posted three sacks against them in the teams' last regular-season meeting in Week 14 last year.

