QB Mac Jones suffers ankle injury on Patriots' final offensive play in loss vs. Ravens

Mac Jones sustained an ankle injury on New England's final offensive play of its loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

X-rays on Jones' ankle were negative following the game, and he will continue to be evaluated, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not provide any further updates on Jones' status in the postgame news conference.

The injury occurred on an interception, after which Jones hopped to the sideline, unable to put weight on the injured leg. He was then seen in considerable pain being helped down the stairs to the locker room.

Jones went 22-of-32 for 321 yards and three INTs before exiting as the team fell short in a 37-26 comeback bid against Baltimore.

This marks the second time in three weeks that Jones has sustained an injury late in a game. Jones dealt with back spasms in the Patriots' season opener against the Dolphins.