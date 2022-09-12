Patriots QB Mac Jones believed to have been suffering from back spasms in loss to Dolphins

The New England Patriots received good news on quarterback Mac Jones.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, per sources informed of the situation.

Jones injured his back against Miami and didn't meet with the media while undergoing X-rays, which came back negative, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero previously reported.

The Patriots QB completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the season opener while taking two sacks. Jones also rushed twice for no yards and lost a fumble. He did not miss a snap.