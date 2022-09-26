Chargers LT Rashawn Slater suffers ruptured biceps tendon, expected to miss rest of 2022 season

Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville and is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The news makes Sunday's defeat even more costly. Slater had a stellar rookie season and entrenched himself as Los Angeles' left tackle of the future, a long-term protector of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. Unfortunately for the Chargers, a week after Herbert suffered a painful rib cartilage injury, his blindside blocker sustained an even more serious injury that will likely end his campaign after just three games.

Slater finished the 2021 season with a strong Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 83.6, and through three weeks, was on his way to an even better second year with a grade of 84, a mark powered by excellent run-blocking ability. Instead of continuing at a strong pace, the biceps injury will end his sophomore season in its first month.

Storm Norton replaced Slater at left tackle and struggled mightily, allowing eight pressures -- the most surrendered by any member of the Chargers on Sunday -- despite playing half of the team's total pass-blocking snaps in the game, per PFF.