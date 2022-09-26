Around the NFL

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater suffers ruptured biceps tendon, expected to miss rest of 2022 season

Published: Sep 26, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville and is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The news makes Sunday's defeat even more costly. Slater had a stellar rookie season and entrenched himself as Los Angeles' left tackle of the future, a long-term protector of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. Unfortunately for the Chargers, a week after Herbert suffered a painful rib cartilage injury, his blindside blocker sustained an even more serious injury that will likely end his campaign after just three games.

Slater finished the 2021 season with a strong Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 83.6, and through three weeks, was on his way to an even better second year with a grade of 84, a mark powered by excellent run-blocking ability. Instead of continuing at a strong pace, the biceps injury will end his sophomore season in its first month.

Storm Norton replaced Slater at left tackle and struggled mightily, allowing eight pressures -- the most surrendered by any member of the Chargers on Sunday -- despite playing half of the team's total pass-blocking snaps in the game, per PFF.

L.A. will have to look inward to determine the best course for replacing Slater. Regardless of whom the Chargers choose, the task will be a tall one for a team with playoff aspirations that is suddenly reeling after two straight losses.

news

Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa dealing with back, ankle soreness following Dolphins' win over Bills

Tua Tagovailoa's exit from Miami's game on Sunday lasted for just a little more than the length of halftime. The lingering effects continued into Monday. Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle soreness, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore, and it force him out for the coming weeks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not expected to play in Monday's game vs. Giants

The return of Michael Gallup (knee) will have to wait at least one more week. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Gallup is not expected to make his season debut on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' after Raiders' 0-3 start

Following another close loss in Week 3, Raiders WR Davante Adams expressed his frustration with the team's 0-3 start to the 2022 season.

news

Josh Allen, Bills 'take it on the chin' after dominating box score in loss to Dolphins

Bills QB Josh Allen laments Week 3's road loss to the Dolphins, where Buffalo held a favorable disparity in many key offensive stats except points scored.

news

'The Pro Bowl Games' reimagine NFL's all-star game by virtue of flag football

The Pro Bowl, an all-star game pitting the best from the AFC and NFC, will become "The Pro Bowl Games," the NFL announced Monday.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields: 'I played like trash' in win over Texans

The Bears absconded with a 23-20 victory over the Texans on Sunday, but it was a dismal day for quarterback Justin Fields.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo's safety encapsulates 49ers' 'sloppy day' in loss to Broncos

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo joined the land of the infamous Sunday night, accidentally stepping out of bounds for a safety in the third quarter of their 11-10 loss to the Broncos.

news

Eagles defense 'hunted' Carson Wentz for nine sacks in win over Commanders

The Eagles entered Sunday's matchup against former quarterback Carson Wentz and the Commanders planning to hit the signal-caller early and often. They did so to the tune of nine sacks in the 24-8 division victory.

news

Despite Saints' offensive struggles with Jameis Winston, Dennis Allen not considering QB change

Jameis Winston, coming off an ACL tear and playing through a back injury, and the Saints offense got off to a slow start once again, not scoring until the fourth quarter in Sunday's defeat to the Panthers.

