Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture, considered day-to-day

Published: Sep 16, 2022 at 05:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a rib cartilage fracture in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is considered day-to-day, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday.

The Chargers next take the field on Sept. 25 versus the Jaguars, which gives the QB a nine-day window for recovery.

Asked if he was optimistic Herbert would be available for Week 3, Staley responded, "I think we got good news in terms of what the CT scan expressed. So that's good news. I think playing quarterback, you don't want it to be to the bones. The fact that it's cartilage is a good sign.

"But again it's just going to come down to comfort. It's such a rotational position. We're just gonna have to make sure that he's comfortable. We're not going to know more about how he feels until later on in the week."

With just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter against Kansas City, Herbert got drilled in the ribs on a hit in the backfield, crashing to the field hard and immediately grabbing his midsection. The Chargers QB laid on the ground for a couple minutes as team doctors took a look at him, before walking to the sidelines unassisted. Herbert sat out the mandatory one play with backup QB Chase Daniel filling in. Herbert then retook the field, and though he was visibly wincing after every subsequent hit, he kept playing.

Herbert completed 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on the night, including a 7-yard toss to wide receiver Josh Palmer to bring the deficit to three points following the injury.

After the loss, Herbert did not speak to the media and underwent X-rays, which were negative. Staley said at the time that Herbert was "OK."

"You're not going to see a quarterback at any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance more than him," Staley said Thursday night. "There's nobody that can do what he can do, nobody. He showed a lot of guts, he showed us what he shows every day, that we're never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance."

Related Content

news

Alvin Kamara among a number of stars questionable for Buccaneers-Saints matchup

Alvin Kamara and a host of key players on both the Saints and Buccaneers are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. Kamara was officially listed as questionable due to a ribs injury.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) nearing return, questionable to play vs. Dolphins

After being a full participant in practice this week, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is inching his way towards a return. The running back is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Dolphins.

news

Mac Jones (back, illness) removed from Patriots' injury report, will play on Sunday vs. Steelers

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is off the injury report and will start Sunday against the Steelers. Jones dealt with back spasms stemming from last week's game and missed practice on Thursday due to a stomach bug.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson wants to build on D'Andre Swift's start: 'We have a vision' for how to use him

Could Lions running back D'Andre Swift receive more touches after ranking third in the NFL in rushing in Week 1? Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson noted it will be a week-to-week decision but wants to build on Swift's hot start.

news

Cameron Heyward: Steelers 'not reinventing the wheel' with T.J. Watt out

With T.J. Watt on injured reserve, the Steelers are preparing for life without their game-wrecking playmaker. Star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward knows Pittsburgh will have to do only a few things differently sans Watt.

news

Brandon Staley on 4th-down calls in Chargers' loss: 'Wanted to give our defense a chance to compete'

Last season, Chargers coach Brandon Staley was aggressive on fourth downs, often rattling football traditionalists with his decisions. But early in Thursday night's loss, Staley backed off that approach.

news

Patrick Mahomes 'livin' right' after several near-interceptions vs. Chargers

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made some fantastic plays to lead Kansas City, but his play was sporadic, tossing several balls that could have been picked off on the night.

news

Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson's 'surreal' 99-yard pick-six keys Thursday night win

Having trailed all game long, the Chiefs went ahead for good when cornerback Jaylen Watson jumped on a Justin Herbert pass and took it the other way for a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday.

news

Chargers' Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert 'OK,' will know more Friday after QB suffered apparent ribs injury

Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an apparent injury to his abdomen in the late stages of the Chargers' loss to the Chiefs after being tackled in the backfield and hitting the ground hard.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday

It was a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chiefs seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson that stood as the game-winner for Kansas City over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE