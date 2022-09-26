NFL stats and records, Week 3: Lamar Jackson's hot start is historic one

1) Lamar Jackson continues historic start to his season

Jackson's bet on himself continues to look more and more like he'll be hitting the jackpot. The 2019 unanimous AP NFL Most Valuable Player threw for 218 passing yards and four touchdowns with an interception and ran for another 107 yards and a score in the Ravens 37-26 win over the Patriots. Jackson became the first player in NFL history with three passing touchdowns and 100 rushing yards in consecutive games (three passing TDs, 119 rushing yards versus Dolphins in Week 2).

Jackson had his seventh career game with at least 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards. No other player since 1950 has more than three such games. He's averaged 249.7 passing yards and 80.1 rushing yards per game in 2022. No player in NFL history has ever averaged 240-plus passing and 80-plus rushing yards per contest in a single season.