NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board

Previous rank: No. 12





Cincinnati finally looked the part of a defending conference champion on Sunday, setting the tone with two first-quarter touchdown drives en route to a 27-12 win over the Jets at the Meadowlands. Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and was the beneficiary of quality pass protection from an offensive line that struggled mightily in the first two weeks. The Bengals still need to figure out what is wrong with their running game after logging 69 rushing yards, but Sunday was a positive first step after an early stumble. "We just needed to get the first win," coach Zac Taylor said. "I didn't really care what it looked like. I didn't care if it was 3-0 or 49-3. We just needed to rip that Band-Aid off, get that first win. We've been a confident team all along."