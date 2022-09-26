Around the NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

Published: Sep 26, 2022 at 01:20 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore that could knock him out for the coming weeks.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that tests confirmed Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, per sources informed of the situation.

The current hope is Jones can avoid surgery and he's getting a second opinion that will further clarify his timeline to return.

Jones was injured on his final throw of Sunday's loss to the Ravens -- an interception -- when Baltimore defensive lineman Calais Campbell landed on his ankle while hitting the QB. Jones limped off the field in obvious pain and immediately went in for tests.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was mum when asked about Jones' status earlier Monday morning, saying he wouldn't make "wild speculation" until further tests came available.

Jones has displayed toughness in his young career, but the ankle injury makes it hard to imagine he'd suit up this week versus the Green Bay Packers. Depending on the outcome of the second opinion, injured reserve could be an option, which would knock the signal-caller out for at least four weeks.

Veteran Brian Hoyer is in line to start in the event Jones misses time. Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe is the third QB on the roster.

