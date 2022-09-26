Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week due to Hurricane Ian

Published: Sep 26, 2022 at 06:24 PM
NFL.com wire report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice this week in Miami due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

The Bucs are able to use the Dolphins' facilities due to the latter's Thursday game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, per Pelissero.

The Buccaneers later confirmed that they will temporarily relocate their football operations to Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Tuesday.

"The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary," the team said Monday.

Pelissero added that the Week 4 Sunday prime-time game between the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs remains on as scheduled in Tampa, but the NFL continues to monitor the situation surrounding Hurricane Ian, which is on track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.

As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

