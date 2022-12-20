NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: How high can Lions fly? Trevor Lawrence-led Jags nearly crack top 10!

Previous rank: No. 10





The Lions can win ugly, too. Dan Campbell's Grit Monsters went to the Meadowlands and struggled to break through against a stellar Jets defense ... until it mattered most. Facing fourth-and-inches at midfield with two minutes to play, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (his head coach stock going up by the week) called a brilliant misdirection play that resulted in a 51-yard touchdown for Brock Wright. The Lions have won six of seven with an opportunity to move into NFL playoff position if they can take out the Panthers on Sunday. "A lot of these close games are starting to lean more toward us than them," said Jared Goff. "That hasn't always been the case around here. We fully believe in each other and know that somebody's going to make a play to do something right."