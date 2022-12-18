Around the NFL

Bears' Justin Fields becomes third QB in NFL history with 1,000-yard rushing season

Published: Dec 18, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Move over Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, you've got company.

Justin Fields' fleet feet carried him past the 1,000-yard barrier on Sunday, as the Chicago Bears standout became the third quarterback in NFL history to surpass the single-season rushing standard.

On a one-yard carry in the fourth quarter of an eventual 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Fields joined Vick and Jackson in the exclusive 1,000-yard QB club. Fields totaled 95 rushing yards in the defeat, brining his season total to exactly 1,000 yards.

Along the way to 1,000, Fields broke Bobby Douglass' single-season Bears record for QB rushing yards, which had stood for the better part of 50 years after Douglass rushed for 968 yards in 1972.

Fields turned in his eighth game in a row in which he's collected 60-plus yards rushing on Sunday. On the season, he's now posted six games with 80 or more yards on the ground.

The second-season signal-caller played despite having dealt with an illness this week. Fields has battled ailments throughout his sophomore campaign in Chi-Town, but has dazzled nonetheless.

Jackson has twice hit 1,000 yards rushing in his career, and his 1,206 yards in 2019 stand as the single-season record for a quarterback. Fields was on pace to run past Jackson, but missed Week 12 due to a shoulder injury. If he continues through the season, he still has a shot at the record with three games remaining.

