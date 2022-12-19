Around the NFL

Jets coach Robert Saleh not prepared to name starting QB ahead of 'TNF' vs. Jaguars

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The New York Jets' latest loss to the Detroit Lions included another thrilling finish, but this time around, quarterback Mike White had little to do with it.

Quarterback Zach Wilson was back in the starting lineup in place of the injured White. As has been the case for most of his second season, Wilson put on a decent showing with a handful of mistakes sprinkled in. And for the third time in his last four starts, the Jets lost.

Wilson was good enough, though, to allow the Jets to consider more than one path to victory in Week 16, especially if White is unable to go. In fact, head coach Robert Saleh said as much Monday, telling reporters he isn't prepared to say who will start under center if White, who is still getting tests done for his rib injury, is cleared to participate.

"I don't really have a timeframe for this one," Saleh said. "The good thing is that's all walk-through and just like last week, he is cleared to practice, walk through and do everything. So he's going to participate as he normally would.

"But at the same time, you want your starting quarterback to take all these walk-through reps, so we have to make a decision."

Saleh's quarterback situation has become a roller coaster that, at times, has been nauseating to the average fan. He stuck with Wilson as long as he could before it became clear he needed to make a change, not only benching the former top pick in favor of White, but sending Wilson to the bottom of the depth chart. It didn't last long, though, and Sunday proved the Jets might need Wilson more than even they realized.

As such, Saleh turned back toward supporting Wilson publicly, making another case for his future.

"The frustrating thing is this kid's gonna be a good quarterback," Saleh said. "The NFL and this new instant coffee world that we're in just does not want to give people time. So we look at him, and he is just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb everything that he does -- rightfully so, it is what it is -- but he did a lot of really good things.

"So we're going to try our best to focus on the things that he did good and make sure we really bring that to life, and we'll continue to work on the things he needs to improve on."

Wilson's showing Sunday produced quality numbers, including 317 passing yards and two touchdowns. The frustrating element that will continue to attract negative attention, though, is his accuracy struggles. He barely broke 50 percent in completions and threw an ugly interception that was clearly the product of failing to properly read Detroit's coverage.

Still, Wilson had the Jets in a position to win. He threw two touchdowns to C.J. Uzomah, including one on a well-designed play that saw Wilson drop a pass over Uzomah's shoulder for a 40-yard score.

He'll need to do more of that to keep himself in the hunt for the Jets' long-term starting job and to keep New York's playoff hopes alive, provided he gets another opportunity to take the field in the weeks ahead.

It sounds as if Saleh still prefers to play White at this point, but is preparing to proceed with Wilson, especially on a short week that concludes with a Thursday night date with Jacksonville. Beyond that, though, nothing is guaranteed, meaning the pressure is on for Wilson, just as it is for the rest of the 7-7 Jets.

"I do think that what we do represent here, and I think Joe (Douglas) is on the same page, that once you get drafted, it doesn't matter," Saleh said. "It's something I learned from Pete (Carroll). I don't care how much you get paid, I don't care where you've been drafted. If you're better by that much, you're going to play. And that will never change, that will never change."

Related Content

news

Packers release veteran WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday's game vs. Rams

Sammy Watkins' first year with Green Bay didn't last a full 18 weeks. The Packers are releasing the veteran receiver, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios excludes ones that involve ties.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eli Apple on Bengals' second-half shutdown of Tom Brady, Bucs: 'Got to get that old man tap dancing'

The Bengals shut down Tom Brady and the Bucs in the second half to come away with a 34-23 road win, and CB Eli Apple didn't forget TB12's pregame remarks of Cincinnati's defense.

news

Wildest week ever? 12 games in Week 15 decided by one score, tied for most in single week in NFL history

Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's Week 15 action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. So no, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football.

news

Rayshawn Jenkins seals Jaguars' comeback win over Cowboys with walk-off pick-six: 'Onto the next one'

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was in the perfect spot as a Dak Prescott pass bounced off Noah Brown's hands and into his lap. Jenkins raced 52 yards for the game-winning score in an improbable 40-34 win over Dallas.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has high ankle sprain, unlikely to play again this season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Commanders frustrated with late-game calls in loss: 'Thought we did everything we were supposed to do'

The Washington Commanders were left with a bitter taste of defeat after a controversial finish in Sunday night's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

news

Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win

Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth.

news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on lateral that led to loss: 'I didn't see Chandler Jones at the time'

Reacting instinctively, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers received a lateral, then backtracked in search of a new target. He found one in quarterback Mac Jones near midfield, but didn't see the man wearing No. 55 in silver and black.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-Packers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE