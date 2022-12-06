NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

Previous rank: No. 14





When it's money time, Geno Smith will look for DK Metcalf. That's exactly what happened in the final minute on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as the quarterback took the shotgun snap, drifted to his right, then fired a perfect dart to Metcalf, who snagged the game-winning touchdown with Jalen Ramsey all over him. It was just another clutch play in a season full of them for Geno. "He may do it again next week," Metcalf said of Smith's heroics. "He's been doing it ever since he got here. Whenever we put him in and ask him to carry the load of being a leader as a quarterback, he's done nothing but exceed expectations." Geno's rise might be the NFL's most surprising success story in 2022.