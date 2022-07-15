Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with the 30 women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions, the plaintiffs' attorney announced Friday.

The Texans ownership of Janice McNair, Hannah and Cal McNair released the following statement on Friday:

"We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021.

"Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.

"We hope that today's resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all."

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs in the civil suits against Watson and the Texans, said the terms of the settlements will remain confidential.

"Today all of the women who have made, or intended to make, claims against the Houston Texans organization have resolved their claims," Buzbee said in a statement. "The terms of the settlements, to include the amounts paid each, are confidential. I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans' alleged role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson's team has done so. As has been previously reported, only one of the thirty women who made allegations against the Texans filed a formal lawsuit. That particular lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice as soon as the appropriate settlement paperwork is complete."

A lawsuit was filed on June 27 in Harris County, Texas, accusing the Texans of being aware of Watson's alleged behavior during massage therapy sessions, and that "individuals within the Texans organization knew or should have known of Watson's conduct."

The lawsuit also stated that the Texans provided Watson with resources to conduct his therapy sessions, including "rooms set up for him at the Houstonian Hotel, massage tables provided to him for private massage sessions, and a NDA provided to him from the head of Texans' security."

The NFL had no comment on the news of Friday's settlements, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Watson is facing potential discipline from the NFL, which is independently investigating whether he violated the league's personal-conduct policy after Watson was accused of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL Players Association and the NFL, concluded on June 30 after three days in Delaware.

It was announced on June 21 that Watson had reached confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he committed sexual misconduct.

Buzbee said in his Friday statement that the four remaining cases against Watson will continue.