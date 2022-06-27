Around the NFL

Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions

Published: Jun 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Houston Texans have been sued for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

The lawsuit filed on Monday in Harris County, Texas, accuses the team of being aware of Watson's alleged behavior during massage therapy sessions, and that "individuals within the Texans organization knew or should have known of Watson's conduct."

The lawsuit also states that the Texans provided Watson with resources to conduct his therapy sessions, including "rooms set up for him at the Houstonian Hotel, massage tables provided to him for private massage sessions, and a NDA provided to him from the head of Texans' security."

"We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today," the Texans said in a statement on Monday. "Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, will begin on Tuesday.

Watson is facing potential discipline from the NFL, which is independently investigating whether he violated the league's personal-conduct policy after Watson was accused of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

It was announced last Tuesday that Watson had reached confidential settlements with 20 of the 24 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he committed sexual misconduct.

Watson has previously denied any wrongdoing and maintained any sex with the women was consensual. Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women.

The Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March and signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Related Content

news

Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Panthers -- this time in the radio booth. The team announced the all-time great linebacker would be part of the broadcast team for seven games in 2022.

news

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith on QB Mac Jones: 'He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him'

Patriots players continue to hype Mac Jones as we careen toward the 2022 season. Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football, TE Jonnu Smith joined the chorus praising the young quarterback's mental approach.

news

Losing OT coin toss in Kansas City still stings Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs against the Chiefs, but he was helpless in OT as Patrick Mahomes picked apart a tired Bills D.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the World Championships after a third-place finish at Sunday's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

news

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with the Trevor Project as part of Pride Month and will match donations up to $100,000.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract year after New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option. The Duke product does not see that as a reason for increased motivation -- he is already driven to lead a winning team regardless.

news

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he 'can't blame' Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: 'He's getting paid'

Though many fans were surprised when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the money the Miami Dolphins offered, his former teammate Trey Smith said he completely understands Hill's motivation behind the move.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer will begin Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, begins on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bears second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon signs rookie deal

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday the signing of second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, which brings 11 of the team's 12 draft picks under contract ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been the man at the helm in Pittsburgh for 15 years, but he has never entered a season without Ben Roethlisberger. Now that Big Ben has retired, Tomlin is embracing the "uncertainty" of building new leadership.

news

Eli Manning discusses Giants QB Daniel Jones' future under new HC Brian Daboll

While there are still months to go to see if Giants QB Daniel Jones can prove himself as New York's long-term QB, his former teammate Eli Manning said that he believes Jones has a chance at breaking through under the team's new head coach, Brian Daboll.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW